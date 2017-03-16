JEJU WEEKLY

Argentina, Germany, and Portugal U-20 teams set to visit Jeju.Football superpowers among teams chosen to play on Jeju during the Fifa U-20 World Cup.
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2017.03.16  09:16:30
The draw for the 2017 Fifa U-20 World Cup Korea was made on March 15 and we now finally know which games will be played at the Jeju World Cup Stadium.

There will be seven matches in total played at the stadium. These include six group stage games and one round of sixteen knockout stage game.

The group stage games will involve teams from group A, group B, and group C and will be as follows.

May 21:

14:00 Zambia vs Portugal

17:00 Iran vs Costa Rica

May 24:

17:00 Zambia vs Iran

20:00 Costa Rica vs Portugal

May 26

17:00 Germany vs Vanuatu

20:00 Guinea vs Argentina

The round of sixteen game will be played on May 31 between the winner of group C and the best third place team from either group A, group B, or group F.

Tickets for the games can be purchased on the Fifa website and tickets for group stage matches will be at priced between 10,000 and 30,000 KRW.

 

[Related Stories]
