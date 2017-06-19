JEJU WEEKLY

Travel
2017 Jeju Expats Festival
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2017.06.19  14:33:53
The 2017 Expat Festival will be held this weekend at Tapdong Seaside Ampitheatre in Jeju City. The festival is an annual event held by Headline Jeju that aims to promote Jeju as a peaceful and globalized community where Jeju citizens and expats live together, exchange culture and arts, and build island-wide networks.

This years festival will see a packed program including expat bands, a nanta performance, and an expat flea market. These activities will run from 6 till 9pm.

This will be the fifth time the Expat Festival has been held. For a look at last year's festival please check this article.

Festival Details

Date/Time: Saturday, June 24 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Venue: Tapdong Seaside Amphitheatre, Jeju City
Host: Headlinejeju Inc.


Program

Expat music festival
Nanta performance
Expat flea market
“Gotjawal Dochebi Market” Eco/Flea Market
**Sharing the values of the Gotjawal nature preserve!**


Festival format

Live performances on the main stage with a party in the stands.
Tel: 064-727-1919 (in Korean only)
E-mail: headlinejeju@headlinejeju.co.kr
