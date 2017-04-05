JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2017.4.5 14:31
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Travel
C’s of JejuA cadre of colorful cultural colors!
Thai An Kim  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2017.04.04  16:24:14
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn

This series takes a look at highlights of Jeju's nature, culture, food, and more all the way from A through to Z. 

As the weather turns warm this month sees the colors of spring feature alongside camping, culture, and perhaps surprisingly.. cactus. Enjoy the Cs of Jeju! 

Colors 

Jeju is an island of vibrant colors. In the winter, acres of mandarin trees and fields of drying citrus peels brighten up a dreary season with bursts of orange. When spring comes, yellow canola flowers and pink cherry blossoms paint the world shades of pastel. In summertime, wild grass and green trees sparkle like emeralds in the sun. Autumn is a wonderland of colors, from the scintillating red and yellows of changing leaves to the deep, cerulean blue sea.

   
▲ Canola flowers, cherry blossom, and Mt. Hallasan Photo courtesy Kang Jeong-hyo

Camping

What better way to enjoy the outdoors than camping? There are several camping zones in Jeju, most of them near beautiful beaches like Hamdeok. Or take a ferry to Udo with your gear and enjoy snorkeling during the day while gazing at the stars at night. And if you want to camp in luxury, try “glamping” instead. In glamor-camping, you get the experience of a tent and the outdoors, but also a comfortable bed and even a chef!

   
▲ Camping by the sea Photo courtesy Jeju Tourism Organisation

Culture 

When thinking of Jeju’s unique culture, one often thinks of “samda,” which stands for the “three abundances” on Jeju – wind, stones, and women. The haenyo women divers represent a proud cultural heritage of the island, with their special diving abilities and their courage in facing dangerous water conditions in order to make a living. And the Jeju dialect is not only a linguistic tradition special to the island, it’s also considered a critically endangered language by UNESCO.

   
▲ Haenyeo going out to a dive Photo courtesy Jeju Olle Foundation

Cactus 

Jeju has a lot of cacti even though it is an island. You can see different species in places like Hallim Park or Yeomiji Botanical Garden. Wollyeongri on the west side of Jeju is a natural habitat for the cactus colony. Cacti have lots of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. On Jeju, you can try cactus juice, cactus chocolate, and cactus rice snacks. There is even a cactus facemask! Discover the beauty and health benefits of these prickly plants when you come to Jeju.

   
▲ Cacti on Marado Photo courtesy Colleen Hyde

 

[Related Stories]
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn 뒤로가기 위로가기
Best Partners
prev next
prev next
365 Event
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screening
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screen...
Maro’s US show delights audience
Maro’s US show delights audience
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Light and Music
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Lig...
Samda Park Night Flea Market
Samda Park Night Flea Market
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next
Image of Jeju

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트