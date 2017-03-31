JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2017.3.31
2017 Jeju Cherry Blossom FestivalThe Cherry Blossom Festival will run in three locations across the island from the 31st till the 9th of April
Jeju Weekly
2017.03.31
▲ Cherry blossom on Jeju Photo courtesy Douglas MacDonald

The 2017 Cherry Blossom festival opens this weekend! (March 31)

The festival will take place in three main locations. Jeonnong-ro in Jeju city, Jangjeon-ri in Aewol, and at the entrance to Jeju National University.

Aewol Festival (March 31 till April 2)

The first festival to open is the one in Jangjeon-ri. It will start at 5 pm on the 31st with various musical performances. This will continue on both Saturday and Sunday with the performances being held between 4 pm and 8 pm. There will also be a flea market and other activities including face painting, a "photo zone", and plenty of food and drink.

Jeju City Festival (April 1/2)

The Jeonnong-ri festival opens on Saturday 1st. There will be music and other performances from 1 pm till 6.30pm on each day. As with the festival in Jangjeon-ri, there will be plenty of activities taking place throughout the day, a flea market, and loads of opportunities to eat and drink.

Jeju National University Festival (April 8/9)

Due to its higher altitude and, therefore, colder temperatures, the cherry blossom trees at Jeju National University don't bloom till a little later than the ones in the city. Becasue of this, the festival will be held a week later on the weekend of April 8/9.

Of course, as well as the festivals themselves there are plenty of places where you can enjoy Jeju's cherry blossom throughout the island. 
Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
