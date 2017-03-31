▲ Cherry blossom on Jeju Photo courtesy Douglas MacDonald The 2017 Cherry Blossom festival opens this weekend! (March 31) The festival will take place in three main locations. Jeonnong-ro in Jeju city, Jangjeon-ri in Aewol, and at the entrance to Jeju National University. Aewol Festival (March 31 till April 2) The first festival to open is the one in Jangjeon-ri. It will start at 5 pm on the 31st with various musical performances. This will continue on both Saturday and Sunday with the performances being held between 4 pm and 8 pm. There will also be a flea market and other activities including face painting, a "photo zone", and plenty of food and drink. Jeju City Festival (April 1/2) The Jeonnong-ri festival opens on Saturday 1st. There will be music and other performances from 1 pm till 6.30pm on each day. As with the festival in Jangjeon-ri, there will be plenty of activities taking place throughout the day, a flea market, and loads of opportunities to eat and drink. Jeju National University Festival (April 8/9) Due to its higher altitude and, therefore, colder temperatures, the cherry blossom trees at Jeju National University don't bloom till a little later than the ones in the city. Becasue of this, the festival will be held a week later on the weekend of April 8/9. Of course, as well as the festivals themselves there are plenty of places where you can enjoy Jeju's cherry blossom throughout the island.