Some travel ideas for Chuseok, the longest public holiday of 2017

Design by The Jeju Weekly The number of South Koreans traveling abroad is expected to rise sharply during the upcoming Chuseok season. In fact, the results of one survey suggested that one out of every three people in Korea plan to travel during the Chuseok holiday this year. This is in part due to the fact that Chuseok will be the longest public holiday of 2017. In fact, as the government made Oct. 2 a temporary holiday, people can start their travels on Sep. 30 and have a full 10-day vacation from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9. The days that will be off are National Foundation Day on Oct. 3, then Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving) from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6 and finally Hangul Day, a day to commemorate the creation of the Korean alphabet, on Oct. 9. Here is some information about vacation promotions for those wanting to travel during the Chuseok holidays. Chartered plane <Jeju, South Korea – Manila, Philippines> -Departure from Jeju: 10:50 p.m., Oct. 4 -Arrival on Jeju: 9. 50 p.m., Oct. 7 -City of Dreams Hyatt Hotel (5-star hotel) -1,2900,000 won for an adult, 1,190,000 won for a young child. -Inquiry: (064) 746-5900 Hotels on Jeju Jeju Shinwha World –Special promotional event to celebrate its opening 1) <Somerset Package 1, 2, 3> -Premium Suite Room: starting from 250,000 won during weekdays (37 percent discount). Starting from 350,000 won during weekends -One day stay: one meal coupon (50,000 won) -Two-day stay: Free use of a rental car -Three-day stay: one meal coupon + 72 hours of rental car, free use 2) <Stay & Play Package> - More than 2-day stay: Up to 4 free tickets to use Jeju Shinwha World Theme Park, plus one meal coupon (60,000 won) - Reservation: https://goo.gl/baOpgo / Email: reservations@shinhwaworld.com - Homepage: www.shinhwaworld.com Kensington Resort, Jeju – Grand Suite Package - More than 2-day stay: Family Free Choice Set (Burger or Royal Fried chicken) at the café ‘The Terrace’ - One ticket for either breakfast or lunch at one of the 4 dining restaurants of the Hotel - Use of outdoor swimming pool - Art therapy/gallery tour of the hotel guided by a curator - Starting from 380,000 won until Nov. 30 - http://www.kensingtonresort.co.kr/