[Photos] A glimpse into beauty of Jeju's intangible culture

Stunning photos of some of the Jeju's intangible cultural properties!! The photos below show: Jeju's craft making (pottery); making hairband for men made with horsehair; Jeju's traditional folk song performance; Jeju's shamanistic rituals; making a horsehair skullcap worn under a hat; making a soldier's hat. Photos were taken by Kang Gun, Yu Yong-ae, Song Dong-hyo. To see and experience Jeju's intangible culture, please visit Jeju Mokkwana (Jeju Mok Government Office) where Jeju Intangible Culture Festival will take place on Nov. 4 ~ 5. [Related Stories] A rare chance to experience deep inside 'Jeju' : 2017 Jeju Intangible Culture Festival to be held Nov. 4 ~ 5 Song Jung-hee의 다른기사 보기 ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)

All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.