Korea named by Lonely Planet as second best country to visit in 2018Hiking on Jeju is currently the sixth highest recommended experience to do while in Korea.
Ko So-young  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2017.10.26  15:32:38
At the end of every year travel website Lonely Planet reveals its list of the top ten countries to visit in the following year.

The list for 2018 has just been released and Korea was named as the second best country to visit!

While perhaps not a surprise for the many people living in the country, those who mainly hear about Korea from the news in relation to North Korea, may be surprised to see it so high up the list.

More travel news: Jeju Island: CNN's top 10 choices for travelers

While Chile was named as the top country to visit in 2018, Korea beat Portugal, Djibouti, New Zealand, Malta, Georgia, Mauritius, China, and South Africa to second spot.

Lonely Planet also released their top ten cities and regions to visit. This year Seville was chosen as the best city to visit, while Belfast and The Causeway Coast was chosen as the best area.

Lonely Planet have given many reasons for Korea’s lofty inclusion on the list including the opening of the Seoul-lo 7017 park in Seoul and the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

▲ Snowfall in Changdeokgung. Photo by Jeon Han, korea.net

They said:

“South Korea is a compact playground of Asian modernity. High-rises soar in the futuristic capital city, Seoul, which in 2017 received a huge facelift with the opening of its new Seoul-lo 7017, a high-line park with cafes, bars and libraries along a disused elevated highway. South Korea has embraced its hosting of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, and a new high-speed railway line will whisk travellers across the country to the Games. So don your hats and gloves to cheer on the best and brightest as they swoosh their way to glory. Or wait until it warms up and experience mountainous delights followed by steamy urban nightlife.”

Current top six experiences in Korea according to Lonely Planet

  1. 1. Changdeokgung Palace

  2. 2. Winter Sports in Pyeongchang

  3. 3. Boryeong Mud Festival

  4. 4. Suwon’s Hwaseong Fortress

  5. 5. Cheong-gye-cheon in Seoul

  6. 6. Hiking on Jeju Island

