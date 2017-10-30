Almost half of Korean high school students get less than six hours sleep per night

According to a survey of 82,883 students in 765 high schools across Korea, 44% of high school students don’t get six hours of sleep a night.

The people who ran the test suggested that the problem is mainly due to the stresses of private education and independent study that are depriving these students of their precious sleeping hours.

The problem was especially severe amongst high school girls where 52.99 percent of respondents claimed to get less than six hours of sleep.

Jeju was one of the areas where students get the least sleep, with 48.56 percent of students here claiming that they don’t get enough sleep. This behind only Daejeon, Gyeongbuk, Busan, and Seoul.

Sleeping at the desk is relatively common at schools in Korea, while those who are feeling tired but don’t want to sleep often use standing desks to help keep them awake.

Another recent study showed that it is not just sleep that Korean students are missing out on, but also vacation time.

This study said that 73.4% of Korean students attended private academies during the vacation, spending around 500,000 won in the process.