Admission fee for Seongsan Ilchulbong will be double

▲ Seongsan Ilchulbong Photo courtesy Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Jeju’s major tourist attractions, Seongsan Ilchulbong, Manjanggul and Bijarim will increase their admission fees, which will be double than current cost.



The Jeju Provincial Government recently held a committee, passing a plan to raise the admission fees at those places.



According to the plan, at Seongsan Ilchulbong, the admission fee will be increased from 2,000won to 5,000won for individual visitors, and from 1,600won to 4,000won for groups.



At Manjanggul, the admission fee will be increased from 2,000 to 4,000 for individual visitors, and from 1,600 to 3,000 for groups.



At Bijarim, the admission fee will be increased from 1,500 to 3,000 for individual visitors, and from 1,200 to 2,500 for groups.



The committee suggested that The Jeju Provincial Government consider measures to estimate the number of visitors for each place and develop a system for making reservation in advance. There are also suggestions to help owners due to the possible decrease of visitors because of the rising fees.