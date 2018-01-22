JEJU WEEKLY

Math students set to be Jeju's first tour group from China since March 3
Duncan Elder  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
A group of elementary and high school students from China are booked to land on Jeju on Jan. 30.

When they do, they will be the first tour group to visit the island from China since the THAAD dispute broke out last year.

According to KCK, the agency running the trip, the group will be made up of 67 math students and teachers.

They are set to stay for a total of five days and during this time they will visit Seongsan Ilchulbong and take part in other cultural activities.

The group will be the first tour group to come to Jeju from Jeju since March 2 last year. While there have been tourists from China arriving on the island since then, they were all individual travelers.

This meant there was a huge drop in the overall number of foreign tourists visiting the island.

A spokesperson for KCK was keen to state that unlike the tour groups that arrived previously, there will be no shopping trips for the school group.

Jeju Tourism Office reaffirmed their strategy for qualitative tourism growth and they said that attracting school groups can be part of that strategy.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
