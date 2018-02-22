20th Seogwipo Canola Flower International Walking Festival 2018

The Seogwipo Canola Flower International Walking Festival is a yearly event where participants choose to walk either 5, 10, or 20 km alongside some of Jeju’s beautiful canola flowers.

In 2018, the event will start at Seogwipo World Cup Stadium and, depending on the route you choose, take you past some of Seogwipo’s most famous sights including Oedolgae and Lee Jung-seop art street.

More on Jeju's flowers:

On Saturday, visitors will be able to choose from a 10km or a 20km route, while on Sunday there will also be a 5km option. The deadline to apply for the festival is March 20, and the fee to enter is 10,000 won.

When: March 24/25

Where: Seogwipo World Cup Stadium

Price: 10,000 won

More info: http://www.walking.or.kr/agency/loader.php?home_id=kapa&menu_seq=274&menu_seq_open=79