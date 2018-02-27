G-Dragon attends opening of Shinhwa World’s YG Republique

▲ G-Dragon at the YG Republique opening at Shinhwa World. Photo courtesy Shinhwa World.

G-Dragon, one of K-pops biggest stars, attended the official opening of YG Republique at the Shinhwa World Resort. During his visit, he opened the cafe “Untitled, 2017” and also its bowling pub “A.C.III.T.” He then introduced some of his designs and artwork.

The star is the official ambassador of Shinhwa World. YG Republique is being run by YG Entertainment, a Korean entertainment company and G-Dragon's label. The appearance at Shinhwa World was one of his last public appearances before starting his military service on Feb. 27.

The cafe and the bowling pub mean that there are now five restaurants and bars opened in YG Republique. Others include a barbecue restaurant and a seafood buffet.

Alongside YG Republique, the Marriott Hotel and Landing Casino also officially opened on the Feb. 25. The opening was the step in the opening of Shinhwa World. While all the above facilities are now open, there will be a grand opening ceremony held during March.

As well as G-Dragon, Landing International Chairman Ang Ji-hae, Landing Jeju Development CEO Jay Lee and YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun-suk attend the event.

Meanwhile, Jeju Shinhwa World will open Shinhwa Water Park and family eco-friendly Shinhwa Resort for this summer season. In 2019/2020, the Jeju Shinhwa World Four Seasons Resort, which is designed as a luxury hotel and the Lionsgate Movie World Jeju Shinhwa World will also open.