  • Updated 2018.8.27 12:22
South Korea 2018 Asian game goal: 65 gold medals, second place of final medal tally
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2018.08.13  14:18:28
▲ Photo courtesy/ Jakarta-Pallem Asian Games

At the upcoming 2018 Asian Games, South Korea expects gaining 65 gold medals and second place of final medal tally.

The Jakarta-Pallem Asian Games will be held from August 18 to September 2 in Jakarta and Palmebang, Indonesia, with a total of 484 events in 42 sports and 465 gold medals.

The Korean team will have 1,012 participants including athletes and staff in 39 sports. Since the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games in Bangkok, South Korea aims to become the second-largest player country in six consecutive games.

In addition, the North and South Korea united team will take part in the women's basketball, women's rowing, men's and women's dragon boat . Following the women's ice hockey united team at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, two countries reached the second“ United Nation Agreement”at the international competition.

North Korea will send three women basketball players, seven women rowers and sixteen dragon boat racers, and the united team will play the game with the team name “COR”.

From the 1998 Asian games in Bangkok to the 2014 incheon Asian games, South Korea won the second place in the overall medal table for five consecutive times.

Lee Kee-Heung, chairman of the Korea Sports Council, said, “The goal is to win 65 gold medals in the Asian Games to maintain the second overall ranking. Japan made a lot of investments as it prepared for the 2020 Olympics. As Japan's performance increases, it is expected that the ranking battle will become fierce.”

Some of the games such as football, basketball and handball has already started, time schedules can be checked on the Jakarta-Pallem Asian Games official website. Also for the first time, eSports and canoe polo will be contested as a demonstration sports. eSports will be a medal event at the 2022 Asian Games.
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
