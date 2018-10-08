Girls Generation sub-unit OH!GG releases new song

▲ Promotional artwork for the Girls-Generation Oh!GG single. Photo: Twitter @GirlsGeneration. Girls Generation sub-unit Oh!GG released its first single “Lil Touch” on Sept. 5. “Lil- Touch” is a fast-paced track with a dance beat and the members use English throughout. Fans of the group praised the song’s catchy chorus and the fact that all members of the group have a fairly even amount of time in the spotlight. The sub-unit is made up of five of the original nine members of Girls Generation: Taeyeon, Sunny, Hyoyeon, Yuri, and YoonA. The group was announced at the end of August and is also expected to release an album later in the month. The group’s name comes from Oh which is the Korean word for five and the phrase Ojida, which means great or awesome. The song was an instant hit and the day after its release it reached number one on both the major Korean music charts and the iTunes Chart in 21 regions. Girls Generation was originally a nine-member group. However, Jessica left in 2014, reportedly due to conflicts between the schedule of her business interests and the group’s activities. In October 2017, Tiffany, Soo-young, and Seohyun all signed contracts with different agencies, throwing the future of Girls Generation into doubt. While newer bands like BTS and Blackpink may have taken some of the K-pop spotlight, the reaction to the new single suggests that despite the loss of members, there is still a lot of life left in one of K-pop’s most enduringly popular groups.