Direct flight route opens between Jeju and Taipei
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2018.10.07  16:10:14
▲ Jeju International Airport. Photo courtesy visitjeju.net Kwon Ki-gap

Korean budget airline Eastar Jet has opened up a route between Jeju and Taipei. The route will begin on Sept. 24 and run three times a week. The route is currently only scheduled to operate until the end of October.

The fights will leave Jeju at 9:10 a.m. on Mondays and Friday (8:50 on Sept. 24). It will make the return trip from Taipei at 11.15 a.m. on the same days. Tickets went on sale on Sept. 12 and prices start at 85,900 won.

Currently, there is only one other airline that flies between the two locations. Tigerair Taiwan operates a route on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. The flight takes around 2 hours.
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
