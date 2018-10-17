JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2018.10.17 18:31
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Art&Culture
Jeju Mokgwana Night
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2018.10.17  18:26:34
페이스북 트위터
▲ Photo courtesy /Jeju Foundation for Arts and Culture

The "Jeju Mokgwana Night" event at Jeju Mokgwana will be held from April 18 to 21.

Historical Play , ‘Back to the past, the Day of Mokgwana’

"Back to the Past, the Day of Mokgwana," a major program for Jeju Mokgwana Night, which is a historical play based on Jeju Mokgwana true historic events and characters.

You can meet the stories of the symbol of integrity, and the pastor of Jeju Kim Su-moon, who was in the era of Eulmyo Japanese Invasion. You will be able to enjoy the play with the explanations by the cultural commentators.

A special souvenir is provided only to the advance applicant. For more information, please call 064-800-9143.

Pansori, 'Baebi Jangjeon, Meets Jeju'

Pansori is a Korean genre of musical storytelling performed by a singer and a drummer. Young singer Jeon Tae-won from the JTBC singing show Phantom Singer 2, will be performing.

Moreover, on Oct. 18 and 20, there will be a jazz concert featured by the gukak (Korean traditional music) band ‘Company Rang’, and on Oct.19 and 2, the jazz band ‘Secret Code’ will be performed.

For more information, please call Jeju Foundation for Arts and Culture hotline (064-800-9142) or visit their official website.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트