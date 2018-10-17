|
|▲ Photo courtesy /Jeju Foundation for Arts and Culture
The "Jeju Mokgwana Night" event at Jeju Mokgwana will be held from April 18 to 21.
◆ Historical Play , ‘Back to the past, the Day of Mokgwana’
"Back to the Past, the Day of Mokgwana," a major program for Jeju Mokgwana Night, which is a historical play based on Jeju Mokgwana true historic events and characters.
You can meet the stories of the symbol of integrity, and the pastor of Jeju Kim Su-moon, who was in the era of Eulmyo Japanese Invasion. You will be able to enjoy the play with the explanations by the cultural commentators.
A special souvenir is provided only to the advance applicant. For more information, please call 064-800-9143.
◆ Pansori, 'Baebi Jangjeon, Meets Jeju'
Pansori is a Korean genre of musical storytelling performed by a singer and a drummer. Young singer Jeon Tae-won from the JTBC singing show Phantom Singer 2, will be performing.
Moreover, on Oct. 18 and 20, there will be a jazz concert featured by the gukak (Korean traditional music) band ‘Company Rang’, and on Oct.19 and 2, the jazz band ‘Secret Code’ will be performed.
For more information, please call Jeju Foundation for Arts and Culture hotline (064-800-9142) or visit their official website.