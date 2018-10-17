▲ Photo courtesy /Jeju Foundation for Arts and Culture

The "Jeju Mokgwana Night" event at Jeju Mokgwana will be held from April 18 to 21.

◆ Historical Play , ‘Back to the past, the Day of Mokgwana’

"Back to the Past, the Day of Mokgwana," a major program for Jeju Mokgwana Night, which is a historical play based on Jeju Mokgwana true historic events and characters.

You can meet the stories of the symbol of integrity, and the pastor of Jeju Kim Su-moon, who was in the era of Eulmyo Japanese Invasion. You will be able to enjoy the play with the explanations by the cultural commentators.

A special souvenir is provided only to the advance applicant. For more information, please call 064-800-9143.

◆ Pansori, 'Baebi Jangjeon, Meets Jeju'

Pansori is a Korean genre of musical storytelling performed by a singer and a drummer. Young singer Jeon Tae-won from the JTBC singing show Phantom Singer 2, will be performing.

Moreover, on Oct. 18 and 20, there will be a jazz concert featured by the gukak (Korean traditional music) band ‘Company Rang’, and on Oct.19 and 2, the jazz band ‘Secret Code’ will be performed.