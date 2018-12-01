1. Jeju Winter Festival and downtown cultural performances Abandon the preconception that winter in Jeju is boring, because December on the island is filled with exciting winter festivals. The highly acclaimed Jeju Winter Festival will be held this year from Dec. 20 to Jan. 6, with photo zones decorated with a winter atmosphere and mini-concerts on Chilsung-ro Shopping Street in Jeju-si. Moreover, the 2018 Christmas party named “Original Downtown is Warangwarang” will conduct special performances on Chilsung-ro Shopping Street on Dec. 22-23 to brighten the Christmas mood. This year’s performances feature popular singers from various genres. 2. Jeju Winter Festival and downtown cultural performances Abandon the preconception that winter in Jeju is boring, because December on the island is filled with exciting winter festivals. This species was gradually improved and became the most beloved Christmas tree. Unfortunately, this tree is endangered in its native habitat, Korea. Halla Eco Forest offers the opportunity to see these valuable Abies koreanas. While the trees have a beautiful shape, they also give off a nice fragrance. As soon as you enter the Abies koreana forest, the sweet scent and clean air fill you with Christmas spirit. 4. Dongbaek Village in Sinheung 2(i)-ri and the Christmas Camellia Grove in Wimi-ri The red camellia blooms at the coldest time, fighting against Jeju’s harsh winter winds. The red flower of hope has been a pleasant joy for the people of Jeju enduring the winter on this barren island. Ruby-colored camellias cover Namwon-eup, Seogwipo-si this time of year. Dongbaek Village in Sinheung 2(i)-ri developed camellia trees, which were planted to protect the village from the wind, as a business and has become Jeju’s major camellia village. The flowers are scattered around the village, and a trail with a wood deck leads you to a camellia grove. Various experience activities with camellias are available if you make a reservation. Wimi-ri’s Christmas Camellia Grove consists of flowers that are smaller than general camellias, but are more flamboyant. Walking among the beautiful camellias will warm you with admiration and wonder, making you forget the cold. 5. Leather craft workshop Do you want to accomplish something on Jeju using your very own hands? Then you should take a one-day class in a leather workshop that is appropriate for the winter season with smooth, warm leather. The leather workshops that offer one-day classes include HandsWorks in Hallim-eup and Leather Studio Son-Bang in Nohyeong-dong, Jeju-si. Follow the teacher’s instructions and you will easily get your work done. It will take at least 2 hours or 3-4 hours depending on what you make. As you concentrate on the needlework, stray thoughts vanish and your mind becomes clearer. Devote your mind to one stitch and find peace in another stitch. Soon your work will be complete. 6. Witse Volcanic Cone Every creature lives following its own rhythm, and humans are no exception. Even in the same year, everyone lives at their own pace. You don’t have to keep up with other people’s footsteps, and the same goes for hiking. The Eorimok Course that leads to Witse Volcanic Cone in the mid-range of Hallasan Mountain takes 4 hours in total. So, as a tip for climbing the course, walk at your own speed. Conquer the high slope and take in a view that takes away your breath, pass Sajebi Hill and Manse Hill Observatory, and soon you will reach Witse Volcanic Cone. While you can enjoy a fantastic view of Nambyeok Rock with Baengnokdam Crater Lake behind you, the clear view before you gives the impression that the world is wide open. The warm, silky smooth water will relax your whole body with its sleep-inducing effects. Also, the natural minerals of the spring will revitalize and soften your skin. You will find aragonite hot springs at The Annex Hotel, Podo Hotel, and Pinx Golf Club in Seogwipo. Experience the island’s natural thermal spring water and clean air together in an open-air heated pool or take a private thermal bath in your room in the Podo Hotel. Soon, you will find your fatigue has disappeared. 9. Jeju’s winter Yellowtail It is 4 a.m., the darkest hour before sunrise. Jeju’s fishermen go out to sea in the darkness with the hope of returning with a boatful of seasonal yellowtail. This fish is a winter delicacy. As the days get colder, their flesh becomes thicker and richer with oil. Other regions catch yellowtail as well, but Jeju islanders in particular catch them by angling. This fish, which is caught in the deep sea, is usually enjoyed as a sliced raw fish dish since its flesh has become chewy and full by fighting against the strong winds and currents. The bigger the yellowtail, the better it tastes. Generally, one over 5 kg is considered a super-size yellowtail, and its taste is the best among the best. The fleshy head of the fish is also used in grilled fish and fish stew dishes. Either one offers a mild flavor that anyone can enjoy. Come to Jeju this winter and taste the yellowtail that reaches its climax in the cold weather. The Bangeo Festival, which runs from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2 in Moseulpo Port, Seogwipo-si, is also a good choice to enjoy the yellowtail.