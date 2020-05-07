JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2020.5.7
IEVE Certified as International Exhibition for 4 Consecutive Years
Jeju Weekly
2020.04.21
The Organizing Committee of the International Electric Vehicle Expo announced that it has been certified as an international exhibition for 4 consecutive years, starting with the 3rd event in 2016 to the 6th held last year.

Among the exhibitions that have been held more than twice at the Association of Korea Exhibition Industry (AKEI), an agency affiliated with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the international exhibition certification is finalized through a procedures involving on-site verification, review of related documents, and evaluation by the review committee over six months.

Only 80 exhibitions, which is 12.9% of 620 domestic exhibitions, have been certified as an international exhibition for four years in a row, reflecting the high level of its recognition in Korea and abroad.

The main factor that enabled the certification of the 6th IEVE held last year is the explosive six-fold growth of participating nations, from eight in the first event organized in 2013 to 51 last year. International exhibition certification is helpful in attracting foreign companies and buyers, in addition to the international recognition of the event.

“This year's expo, thanks to the international exhibition certification of four consecutive years, will include an international forum that we are hosting for the first time in the Silicon Valley in the United States, the Korea-China Electric Vehicle Policy Forum jointly held with the China Automotive News affiliated with People's Daily, as well as Electric Vehicle (EV)-Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Policy Forum,” said Co-chairman Kim Dae-hwan of the Organizing Committee. “Through these constant changes, the expo will continue to grow globally as a Davos Forum for electric vehicles,” he added.
© Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
