Jeju-Singapore Direct Flights Operate Three Times Per Week, Set to Commence on 15th

International flight routes based in Jeju, which had been suspended due to COVID-19, are set to resume with regular flights for the Jeju-Singapore international flight route from the 15th of this month, following the resumption of the Jeju-Bangkok route on the 2nd of last month. This is expected to vitalize overseas travel by Jeju residents as well as the arrival of overseas tourists in Jeju.



Jeju Special Self-governing Province announced the arrival of Scoot flight TR812 at Jeju International Airport on the 15th, carrying a full manifest of 201 passengers from Changi International Airport in Singapore.

The Singapore-based airline Scoot has begun regular flights three times per week (Wed, Fri, Sun) starting from the 15th. This marks the airline’s second direct flight route from Korea, following Incheon. Considering the flight distance, it will be operated using the Airbus A321neo aircraft with a total of 201 seats.

The first flight was boarded by product developers for major Malaysian tourism companies and marketing staff at global online travel companies such as Klook, who took part in FAM tours for new tourist destinations and safe Jeju tourism upon arriving in Jeju.

In order to ensure a safer quarantine response, Jeju plans to provide PCR tests for overseas visitors within three days, swiftly quarantine COVID-19 patients, and dedicate meticulous efforts towards the response system for medical emergencies.