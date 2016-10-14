In Pictures: Jeju in October

Festival

JDC Global Festival

At the JDC global festival people who use different languages and come from different countries will gather together to communicate and share their cultures. The festival will be held on Oct. 15th in the Jeju Global Education City and will give visitors an opportunity to experience various types of food and culture from different countries. There will also be a flea market. ▲ Photo by JDC The 6th Jeju Pottery Cave Festival

The 6th Jeju Pottery Cave Festival will be a festival to see examples of traditional Jeju pottery. The festival will be held in Gobachi Noranggul area in Daejeong-eup, Seogwipo-si from Oct. 27 to 30. ▲ Photo by The Jeju Weekly Events

Jeju 4.3 Peace Forum

Jeju 4.3 Peace Forum will be held in the Jeju 4.3 Peace Park from October 20 to 22. It will attempt to overcome the wounds and pain from the 4.3 Incident through reconciliation and coexistence. ▲ Photo by The Jeju Weekly Outdoor Activity

Cycling

Jeju has an abundance of great cycling spots, including an impressive trail that circumnavigates the entire island. If you don’t have the time or the energy to complete the entire loop, the section in the north east from Seongsan to Woljeong is particularly beautiful. ▲ Photo by Jung Yong-sik Food

Pheasant Buckwheat Noodles

In this dish rolled buckwheat flour noodles cut to about the thickness of a finger are boiled in a warming pheasant broth. This is a great meal if you want to taste a non-spicy traditional food from Jeju. ▲ Photo by Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Must Visit Places

Ttarabi Oreum

Ttarabi Oreum is located in Gasi-ri, Pyoseon-myeon, Seogwipo-si. Nicknamed the queen of the oreum, the abundance of Eulalia plants that come out in Autumn are sure to capture your heart on this short yet fulfilling hike. ▲ Photo by JTO