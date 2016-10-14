JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2016.10.14
Travel
In Pictures: Jeju in October
Jeju Weekly
2016.10.14
Festival
JDC Global Festival
At the JDC global festival people who use different languages and come from different countries will gather together to communicate and share their cultures. The festival will be held on Oct. 15th in the Jeju Global Education City and will give visitors an opportunity to experience various types of food and culture from different countries. There will also be a flea market.

   
▲ Photo by JDC

The 6th Jeju Pottery Cave Festival
The 6th Jeju Pottery Cave Festival will be a festival to see examples of traditional Jeju pottery. The festival will be held in Gobachi Noranggul area in Daejeong-eup, Seogwipo-si from Oct. 27 to 30.

   
▲ Photo by The Jeju Weekly

Events
Jeju 4.3 Peace Forum
Jeju 4.3 Peace Forum will be held in the Jeju 4.3 Peace Park from October 20 to 22. It will attempt to overcome the wounds and pain from the 4.3 Incident through reconciliation and coexistence.

   
▲ Photo by The Jeju Weekly

Outdoor Activity
Cycling
Jeju has an abundance of great cycling spots, including an impressive trail that circumnavigates the entire island. If you don’t have the time or the energy to complete the entire loop, the section in the north east from Seongsan to Woljeong is particularly beautiful.

 

   
▲ Photo by Jung Yong-sik

Food
Pheasant Buckwheat Noodles
In this dish rolled buckwheat flour noodles cut to about the thickness of a finger are boiled in a warming pheasant broth. This is a great meal if you want to taste a non-spicy traditional food from Jeju.

   
▲ Photo by Jeju Special Self-Governing Province

Must Visit Places
Ttarabi Oreum
Ttarabi Oreum is located in Gasi-ri, Pyoseon-myeon, Seogwipo-si. Nicknamed the queen of the oreum, the abundance of Eulalia plants that come out in Autumn are sure to capture your heart on this short yet fulfilling hike.

   
▲ Photo by JTO
© Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
Image of Jeju

