▲ Ttarabi Oreum Photo courtesy Jeju Provincial Government Best places to see the leaves change color Jeju has four distinct seasons, each with its own hidden charms. Of these seasons, many believe that autumn is when Jeju is at its most beautiful. Plush silver eulalia grass and extravagant maple trees contribute to the visual wildfire that tourists come from all over the world to see. For those interested in vivid foliage, here are The Jeju Weekly’s top three picks for the best places on the island to see trees explode into a luxury of color.

Yeongsil Valley: A magnificent view of Mt. Halla ▲ Yeongsil Valley Photo courtesy Jeju Provincial Government Yeongsil Valley is located on the slopes of Halla Mountain. It was once considered a place where gods gathered. The sound of running water and birdsongs imbue this picturesque area with an almost dreamlike serenity. In autumn, the view from the hiking trail running though Yeongsil Valley is a lavish study in green, red, orange, and yellow. The contrast between this elegant mixture of colors and Halla’s severe rock formations is part of what give Yeongsil its distinctive look.

Address: 246 Yeongsilro, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do

Andeok Valley: As seen on TV The main location for the Korean drama “Chuno”, Andeok Valley is a theater rich in autumnal character. Walk past evocative gorges whose metamorphic walls are crowned with lithe trees bursting with color. Enjoy murmuring streams meandering next to neat wooden walkways. This valley is also home to caves used during prehistoric times, so be on the lookout for beautiful ancient shelters.

Address: 359 Gamsan-ri, Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do

Saryeori Forest: Dense woodlands, extensive paths ▲ Saryeori Forest Photo by Hong Sun-byeong The trails of Saryeori Forest links Jeju City and Seogwipo City. There are several lengthy hikes to fulfil even the most hardy walking appetite. Designated a biological reserve in 2002 by the UN, Saryeori means holy place. In autumn, everywhere you turn you will see a gallery of unforgettable images. Deer are a regular part of the scenery, and look for a small Buddhist temple near the main entrance. Bring some food and drink and make a day of hiking these opulent forest trails.

Address: Bijarim Gyorae-ri, Jocheon-eup, Jeju-si, Jeju-do

The best places to see Jeju's eulalia grass The heralds of autumn: eulalia fields adorn Jeju with regal nobility as fall ascends to its throne. Ranging from ethereal silver to ochre red, the seedheads sit on two-meter-tall stems that float and bob as the Jeju winds roil them into elaborate patterns. Consider a lazy road trip on Jeju’s country roads to one of the following three hotspots for Eulalia. Enjoy the kingly grass oceans of autumn!

Akkeun Darangshi Oreum: Ocean of silver The quintessential silver eulalia experience can be found on Akkeun Darangshi Oreum. Akkeun means small. It will only take you 20 - 30 minutes to walk around the crater. However, while its size is sparse, the exquisite shape of this volcanic cone is similar to the grace and dignity of Darangshi Oreum, which is how it got its name. During autumn, Akkeun Darangshi is practically the work of a silversmith. For the most beautiful views, visit in the early morning or near sunset when twilight tinges the silver grasses red.

Address:2705 Sehwa-ri, Gujwa-eup, Jeju-si, Jeju-do

Tour information: Altitude 198 m; height 58 m; average 40 minutes to climb

Ttarabi Oreum: Golden vistas ▲ Ttarabi Oreum Photo courtesy Jeju Provincial Government The eulalia practically glows along the ridges of this oreum, a dream of yellow, gold, and silver. At its top you will discover three craters stretched out alongside one another. They create an important part of this oreum’s signature style. And the views from this mild mountain are fabulous, even by Jeju’s already high standards. Visiting Ttarabi Oreum is a must.

Address: 63, Gasiri, Pyoseon-myeon, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do

Tour information: Altitude 342 m; height 107 m; average 50 minutes to climb

Sangumburi Crater: Mythic Stone Paths ▲ Sangumburi Crater Photo by Oh Hee-sam The crater of the Sangumburi Crater is just like a plate turned upside down. It is the one and only crater that didn't emit lava and ash when it exploded millions of years ago. In autumn, you can see the whole crater covered with a thick carpet of eulalia, barely restrained behind long fences and stone walls. When the wind blows, the grass ocean seems like gently blowing snow in winter, susurrating like the voice of nature itself.

Address:342 - 2 Gyorae-ri, Jocheon-eup, Jeju-si, Jeju-do

Tour information: Altitude 437 m; average about 1 hour 20 minutes to climb; Adults ₩6,000, Children/Seniors ₩3,000