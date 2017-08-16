▲ Geomun Oreum Photo courtesy Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Jeju has a lot of beautiful natural sites that you can visit on your trip to the island. As some of you may already know, three of these sites; Hallasan National Park, Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak, and Geomun Oreum Lava Tube System were UNESCO designated as World Natural Heritage sites. What you may not know is that this UNESCO designation came ten years ago! To celebrate the ten year anniversary of the UNESCO designation, the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province's World Natural Heritage Headquarters has decided to put on a free shuttle bus to help make it easy for tourists and people living on Jeju to visit these heritage sites. More Jeju UNESCO Jeju Haenyeo, Cultural Heritage of Humanity

More Jeju sites could get UNESCO status The two buses will start at Jeju City Hall and do a loop around the UNESCO sites before returning to City Hall later in the day. Starting on Aug. 18, the shuttle bus will run every Friday and Saturday until Oct. 21. Users of the free bus will get other benefits including: Not needing to reserve a spot to climb Geomun Oreum (Usually, you must reserve a spot in advance on the website.) Free Unesco Heritage tumbler for anyone who collects stamps at all four sites. Please check out the full schedule in the picture below.