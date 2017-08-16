JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2017.8.16 17:55
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
TravelJeju Travel
Jeju World Natural Heritage free shuttle busFree shuttle bus will make it easier for people to visit Jeju's UNESCO World Heritage Sights from Aug. 16 till Oct. 21
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2017.08.16  10:47:19
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn
▲ Geomun Oreum Photo courtesy Jeju Special Self-Governing Province

Jeju has a lot of beautiful natural sites that you can visit on your trip to the island. As some of you may already know, three of these sites; Hallasan National Park, Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak, and Geomun Oreum Lava Tube System were UNESCO designated as World Natural Heritage sites.

What you may not know is that this UNESCO designation came ten years ago! To celebrate the ten year anniversary of the UNESCO designation, the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province's World Natural Heritage Headquarters has decided to put on a free shuttle bus to help make it easy for tourists and people living on Jeju to visit these heritage sites.

More Jeju UNESCO

The two buses will start at Jeju City Hall and do a loop around the UNESCO sites before returning to City Hall later in the day.

Starting on Aug. 18, the shuttle bus will run every Friday and Saturday until Oct. 21.

Users of the free bus will get other benefits including:

  1. Not needing to reserve a spot to climb Geomun Oreum (Usually, you must reserve a spot in advance on the website.)
  2. Free Unesco Heritage tumbler for anyone who collects stamps at all four sites.

Please check out the full schedule in the picture below.

[Related Stories]
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn 뒤로가기 위로가기
Best Partners
prev next
prev next
365 Event
Music of the Gods: Shamanic drum lessons
Music of the Gods: Shamanic drum...
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screening
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screen...
Maro’s US show delights audience
Maro’s US show delights audience
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Light and Music
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Lig...
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next
Image of Jeju

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트