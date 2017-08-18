When traveling in an unfamiliar place, small problems that normally wouldn’t be an issue at home can turn into bigger challenges. Luckily, these problems generally have a simple solution if you know what it is! Here are three simple solutions to some common problems that you might experience while at Jeju International Airport. [Note]

Go to the information desk and ask Jeju International airport at a glance (제주국제공항 한 눈에 보기). It will help you to know where the locations are. ▲ Jeju International airport at a glance (제주국제공항 한 눈에 보기) Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly

1. No battery? No problem! Planes are boring, smartphones aren’t. If you were relying on your phone to find your way around Jeju once you land, you could be in trouble if you fell to temptation and used all your battery watching Netflix on the journey over. ▲ There is a charger at the information desk Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly Luckily, you have some options to ensure that you are fully charged before starting your new adventure. When you arrive there is a waiting room on the second floor near to exit 10 that has chargers for both Android and iPhone devices. If you need to charge your phone before leaving Jeju, once you have checked in you can simply head to the third floor and charge your phone at the waiting room near to Gate 1. ▲ Chargers on the third floor Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly Flight information for Jeju International Airport

2. Feeling a bit travel sick? Then visit the Jeju International Airport Clinic. Nothing is worse than falling ill during your holiday. If you aren’t feeling well and need some emergency treatment, then be sure to visit the Jeju International Airport Clinic. The is a private clinic and it is open on the first floor of the airport. ▲ Jeju International Airport Clinic Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly Alternatively, if you need just need some medicine then the airport even has a pharmacy. This is located on the third floor of the airport and it is open until 9:00 p.m. ▲ Airport Pharmacy Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly Contact for Jeju International Airport Clinic

064-797-2595 Location for Jeju International Airport Clinic

Near Gate3 on the 1st floor

2, Gonghang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea

(제주특별자치도 제주시 공항로 2제주국제공항 1층 3번게이트 부근) Contact for Airport Pharmacy

064- 744-7417 Location for Airport Pharmacy

Near Gate1 on the 3rd floor

2, Gonghang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea

(제주특별자치도 제주시 공항로 2 제주국제공항 3층 1번게이트 부근)

3. Where can you smoke at Jeju International Airport? Flying can be stressful. If you smoke, this stress can be even worse. However, Korea has strict laws that ban smoking in public meaning even once you land you can’t light up just anywhere. ▲ Smoking room Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly Luckily though, Jeju International Airport does have a smoking room. This is located on the first and second floor of the airport near to Gate One and Gate Five. ▲ Smoking room Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly Remember though, if you smoke outside these smoking areas at the airport, you will be given a 100,000 won fine. Call Center

1661-2626