Top four places near Jeju Museum of Art to make your trip colorful

Jeju Museum of Art is located just outside Shin Jeju and as such there are a ton of great places that you can visit nearby. To help you decide where to go, here are our top four places to visit near to Jeju Museum of Art. The best thing about the location of the museum is that it is close to a lot of nature. Gwangi Oreum and Halla Arboretum are both nearby and are both great places to go for a stroll. Alternatively, if you have been inspired by the museum of art and want to visit another museum then Nexon Computer Museum comes highly recommended. Finally, for a bit of fun and plenty of photo opportunities, Jeju Asia Museum is a wonderful place to view replicas of famous works of art from Asia and Europe. 1. Halla Arboretum

(한라수목원, 汉拿树木园, 漢拏樹木園) ▲ Halla Arboretum Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly Located near to Gwangi Oreum (광이오름), Halla Arboretum boasts of more than 1,000 different species of plant. Its theme gardens include a bamboo garden, a herb garden, and an Endemic and Rare Woody Plants Garden. It is a really popular place due to its proximity to the city and to Jeju International Airport and it is a great place to take a walk due to its clean air. ▲ Halla Arboretum Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly Opening hours:

Greenhouse and Natural Ecology Experience Exhibition Hall: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Outdoor: 24 hours although no lighting after 11 p.m.

Admission Fee: Free 2. Nexon Computer Museum

(넥슨컴퓨터박물관, Nexon 电脑博物馆, ネクソンコンピュータ博物館) ▲ Nexon Computer Museum Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly Nexon Computer Museum displays an impressive collection of computers from throughout history. It also provides many opportunities for visitors to use these computers and play retro games on them. The museum showcases approximately 1,800 items with highlights including a first-generation Apple computer and collectible classic arcade games. It also has a cafe that sells a popular keyboard-shaped waffle. ▲ Nexon Computer Museum Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly The museum is located near to Halla Arboretum so it is possible to enjoy both sites one after the other. If you need further information, please click the website below.

http://www.nexoncomputermuseum.org/english/ Opening hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Closed: Every Monday)

Tickets: Adults 8,000 won / children 6,000 won

*Half price for Jeju residents /veterans / people with disabilities

Location: 3198-8, 1100-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea

Contact: 064-745-1994 3. Kwang-I Oreum

(광이오름, 肝列岳, 肝列岳) ▲ Gwangi Oreum Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly Located to the south of Halla Arboretum, Kwang-I Oreum is named due to the fact that it looks like a garden hoe. (Gwangi means hoe in Korean.) To climb the oreum, you should first enter Halla Arboretum. It will then take 20 minutes to reach the summit from where you will be able to see Mt. Hallasan if the weather is good. Location: San 62, Yeon-dong, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea (제주시 연동 산62) 4. Jeju Asia Museum

(제주아시아미술관, 济州亚洲美术馆, 済州アジア美術館) ▲ Jeju Asia Museum Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly In order to see (replica) artworks from Leonardo da Vinci, you don’t need to go to Italy! This is because the Jeju Asia Museum has replicas of famous artwork from throughout Asia and Europe. Works replicated in the museum include the Madonna of Consolation by Pietro Perugino, the Creation of Adam by Michelangelo, and even the Eiffel Tower. The museum provides ample opportunities for photos as well as the chance to see art that you may not otherwise have a chance to see. Hour: 10:00am to 10:00pm

Tickets: Adults 9,000 won / children 5,000 won

Location: 3045, 1100-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea (제주시 1100로 3045 시크릿테마파크)

Contact: 064-749-0620