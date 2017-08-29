JEJU WEEKLY

Jeju Biennale
Jeju Biennale Opening Ceremony on Sept. 1You are cordially invited!!
Song Jung Hee  |  sjhee@jejuweekly.com
승인 2017.08.29  17:29:21
The first ever Jeju Biennale will open on Sept. 2 and run until Dec. 3, 2017 under the theme of "Tourism.”

You are cordially invited to the opening ceremony of Jeju Biennale 2017. The event will be attended by the Promotional Ambassador, BoA (보아), a legendary K-pop singer. Gim Jun-gi, the director of Jeju Museum of Art heartily welcomes the foreign community on Jeju and hopes that they will join this rare opportunity to mingle with the artists whose art works will be on display and also have a barbecue party at the museum.

- Date / Time: 4 ~ 6 p.m, Sept. 1 (Fri.)

- Venue: Reflective Lake of Jeju Museum of Art

In case of rain, it will be on the lobby floor of the Museum

- Organized by: Jeju Provincial Government / Jeju Museum of Art

- Program: Opening ceremony, and opening of exhibitions

- Areas where exhibitions will be held: Jeju Museum of Art, Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art, Jeju City old town, Seogwipo City old town, Alddreu Airfield area.

- Both English and Korean available

http://jejubiennale.com http://jmoa.jeju.go.kr
Some of the artworks that will be shown at the Jeju Biennale. All photos courtesy Jeju Biennale

