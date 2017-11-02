White House official says Trump will not go to the DMZ, calls visiting 'a little bit cliché'

▲ By Chuckupd (Own work) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

President Trump will be visiting Asia next week, during which time he will make a two-day trip to Korea. However, a rumored trip to the DMZ will reportedly not take place.

Instead, the president will visit a Korea based US military base called Camp Humphreys.

CNN reported that a White House official explained that the reasons for the president not visiting the DMZ would be because the visit to the base, that the Korean government helped pay for, would draw attention to "South Korea's role in sharing the burden of supporting this critical alliance."

However, they later also said that a trip to the DMZ was "becoming a little bit of a cliché."

This is presumably because several members of Trump's staff have already visited the militarized border between North and South Korea including Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Trump will visit Korea on Nov. 7 and 8. During his trip, he will meet President of South Korea Moon Jae-in on Nov. 7 and also deliver a speech at the National Assembly.