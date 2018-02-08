JEJU WEEKLY

Indexical Symbol Exhibition: Islands with myths and volcanos
Kim Yaeseol  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
▲ Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly

The Indexical Symbol Exhibition will be an art exhibition showcasing artists from the islands with myth and volcanoes— Bali and Jeju. The exhibition has been organized by the Jeju Foundation for Art and Culture, Hana Tour, and Art Council Korea.

Before the exhibition, the 14 participating artists visited Bail on Nov.11~16 and Jeju on Nov.16~18 in 2017 in order to gain inspiration. In the exhibition, you can see how the artists have expressed their thoughts on Bali and Jeju.

Time: Feb. 10~25, 2018
Location: Art Space IAa Gallery
Contact: 065-800-9152
