Gidang Art Museum Collection ‘Flower: The Beauty of the Moment’ Exhibition
Yaeseol Kim  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2018.02.14  13:52:39
The exhibition ‘Flower: The Beauty of the Moment’ opened in Seogwipo Gidang Art Museum and will be held until Feb. 27. The exhibition selected 30 flower-themed artworks to display. Visitors can feel the beauty of flowers through the paintings.

There are many artworks on display and the paintings of seasonal flowers display real beauty.

▲ Flowers and Birds (1987). Painting by Kim Yong-cheol

In this exhibition, you will be able to explore the various visual differences and beauties of each work. The artists expressed the same theme of ‘Flower’ in different ways which make you feel the glow of the New Year and the thrill of spring.

□ Exhibition Information

○Exhibition Name:Gidang Art Museum, ‘Flower: The Beauty of the Moment’ Exhibition

○Exhibition Period: Jan.19 ~ Feb.27.2018

○Number of Art: 30

○Exhibition Location: Gidang Art Museum Gallery

○Time: 09:00~18:00 (Closed every Monday)

○Fee: Adult 1000 won, Teenager/Soldier: 500 won, Kid: 300 won
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
