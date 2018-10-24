JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2018.10.24 18:47
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Travel
The 2018 Seogwipo Yaho Festival
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2018.10.22  11:52:35
페이스북 트위터
▲ Photo courtesy / Yaho Festival

The 2018 Seogwipo Yaho Festival will be held at the Jeju International Convention Center from October 26 to 27.

Korea’s best singers such as Bada, Jeong Seung-hwan, Lee Jin-ah, and Coffee Boy will be accompanied by Jeju local musicians such as Chlordxia and Hongjo Band.

The Seogwipo Yaho Festival which started in 2015, will be a good opportunity to for Jeju local residents and tourists to enjoy local culture and arts.

The festival will start from 6 p.m. on Friday (Oct.26) and 5 p.m. on Saturday (Oct.27), at the outdoor plaza of Jeju International Convention Center.

To check the event details of the 2018 Seogwipo Yahoo Festival, you can search the internet portal site for "Yaho Festival"(야호페스티벌) or visit the official Facebook page.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트