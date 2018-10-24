▲ Photo courtesy / Yaho Festival

The 2018 Seogwipo Yaho Festival will be held at the Jeju International Convention Center from October 26 to 27.

Korea’s best singers such as Bada, Jeong Seung-hwan, Lee Jin-ah, and Coffee Boy will be accompanied by Jeju local musicians such as Chlordxia and Hongjo Band.

The Seogwipo Yaho Festival which started in 2015, will be a good opportunity to for Jeju local residents and tourists to enjoy local culture and arts.

The festival will start from 6 p.m. on Friday (Oct.26) and 5 p.m. on Saturday (Oct.27), at the outdoor plaza of Jeju International Convention Center.