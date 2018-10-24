|
|▲ Photo courtesy / Yaho Festival
The 2018 Seogwipo Yaho Festival will be held at the Jeju International Convention Center from October 26 to 27.
Korea’s best singers such as Bada, Jeong Seung-hwan, Lee Jin-ah, and Coffee Boy will be accompanied by Jeju local musicians such as Chlordxia and Hongjo Band.
The Seogwipo Yaho Festival which started in 2015, will be a good opportunity to for Jeju local residents and tourists to enjoy local culture and arts.
The festival will start from 6 p.m. on Friday (Oct.26) and 5 p.m. on Saturday (Oct.27), at the outdoor plaza of Jeju International Convention Center.
To check the event details of the 2018 Seogwipo Yahoo Festival, you can search the internet portal site for "Yaho Festival"(야호페스티벌) or visit the official Facebook page.