  Updated 2018.10.24 18:47
Pig-In-Black Festival
승인 2018.10.24  18:35:16
▲ Photo courtesy /Jeju Ham

From October 27-28, the first Pig-In-Black Festival will be held at Sogil-ri, Aewol-eup, Jeju-si.

The Pig-In-Black Festival, which will be held for the first time this year, is designed to popularize Jeju black pigs meat products and aims to promote the sixth industrialization of Jeju pork.

The festival will feature about 10 types of sausages made from the main brand of the business group, Jeju Ham, and other foods made with black pigs such as German Schweinshaxe, pork tteokgalbi, Jeju-style agangbal(pig feet) and pork jerky.

▲ Children Play Zone Programs; Photo courtesy /Jeju Weekly

Starting with the 200m Jeju pork sausage cutting ceremony on the opening day, the festival also prepared Chef's Gourmet program, children play zone, and food trucks.

During the festival, Jeju black pig products will be sold through online broadcasting and discount events will be held for residents and tourists who participate at the festival.

Anyone can participate in the event and pre-purchase tickets through the Tamnao or V-Pass site. You can receive a welcome gift bag containing an eco bag and a tumbler.

The festival will held at the Jeju Pork Center and the address is 155-47 Sogil-ri, Aewol-eup, Jeju-si. For more information, you can visit their Facebook.
