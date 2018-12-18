JEJU WEEKLY

Musical play ‘Run Like a Thundering Horse’
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2018.12.18  11:01:42
▲ Photo courtesy / Jeju Sulmundae Women's Cultural Center

Musical play ‘Run Like a Thundering Horse’ will be held on the fourth floor of the Women's Culture Center at 4 p.m. on December 21 and at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on December 22.

The play will be performed under the theme of Jeju horses.

In the past, Jeju horses were sent to Hanyang as gongma (공마, a tribute to the king), and during the wars such as Japanese war, they were used as a hunma (헌마, when a stronger country want to reduce the military power of a weaker country, they force the weaker side to tribute horses).

To present this fact-based musical more lively to the audiences, the Korean art team of the popular play Equus has join and created 13 horses for this play.

"We wanted to create a unique performance in Jeju with Jeju culture, and we planned to present the strong spirit of the Jeju horses to the audience.” said Lee Sang-yong, CEO of the play company.

The performance is free of charge and free tickets will be given out on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, please visit the Jeju Sulmundae Women's Cultural Center Planning Team (064-710-4243) or the Theater Garam (064-722-0794).
