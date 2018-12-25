Jeju Museum of Art last exhibit Breath of Jeju-Jeju Museum of Art Collection

▲ Photo courtesy/ The Jeju Museum of Art

The Jeju Museum of Art will hold its last exhibit in 2018, the 'Breath of Jeju-Jeju Museum of Art Collection’, until January 13, 2019.

Since its opening on June 26, 2009, the Jeju Museum of Art has strived to become the leader of local art culture through exhibitions, education projects, and collection of art works in order to show Jeju's identity, art and natural characteristics.

The exhibition, ‘Breath of Jeju-Jeju Museum of Art Collection’ is held along with the 24th Jeju Art Festival. It is organized to reflect on the footprints of the Jeju Museum of Art and to establish an archive of Jeju's art.

▲ Photo courtesy/ The Jeju Museum of Art

It includes 480 pieces of art works, collected through collection, donation,and management conversion, of 70 Jeju artists who are actively engaged in contemporary art in Korea and abroad.

As such, the museum aims to become a differentiated art museum that expresses the unique characteristics of Jeju.

The exhibition is holding at the Jeju Museum of Art from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.. The museum is closed on Mondays.

The admission fee is 2,000 won for adults, 1,000won for teenage and military solders and 5,000won for children. There will be a 50 percent discount for Jeju residents, please make sure to take your ID card with you.