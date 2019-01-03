JEJU WEEKLY

“Burning” makes nine-film Oscar shortlist: A first for a Korean film
Jeju Weekly
2019.01.02
▲ Screenshot from “Burning” trailer.

“Burning” has made the shortlist for the category of “Best Foreign Language” film at the Oscars. This is the first time that a Korean film has ever done so.

The movie is a mystery drama directed by Lee Chang-dong and staring Yoo Ah-in, Steven Yeun, and Jun Jong-seo.

It was first released in May in Korea CGV subsidiary CGV Arthouse. It took $6.5 million at the box office. In comparison, the highest grossing Korean film of 2018 domestically was “Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days” which took in over $90 million.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the films that made the cut on Dec. 16. The nine-film list comes from 87 initial submissions.

The films “Burning” will be up against include Mexican movie “Roma,” Polish movie “Cold War,” and Japanese movie “Shoplifters.” Those from Colombia, Lebanon, Germany, Denmark, and Khazakstan also feature.

The Academy will unveil the final five film shortlist on Jan. 22, before revealing the winner at the Oscars ceremony on Feb. 25.
© Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
