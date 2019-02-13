Hearty Dishes for Winter

Cheongdam-dong Seolleongtang in Nohyeong-dong, Jeju Jeju is a great travel destination, all-year long. But for leisurely strolls that explore nooks and crannies o the island, we recommend coming here in winter. Filling your stomach is essential in winter trips, as our bodies move less in the frosty climate and become more vulnerable to sickness. To fully enjoy traveling in the subzero weather, you need to treat yourself to warm, hearty food. “Cheongdamjip” is the go-to spot for healthy dishes that Jeju locals love, located near Jeju Airport in Sin Jeju. It is also frequented by celebrities who reside on the island. Their main dishes include seolleongtang, nourishing rib soup, ox knee soup, ox tail soup, and sliced beef hot pot, all cooked inside the restaurant. Ox leg bones, feet, and knee joints are boiled in a large iron pot for 12 hours and results in rich broth without any fatty odor. Generous servings of the nourishing soup fill up the bowl and warm the stomach. Also known for being topped with plenty of meat, marking them the economical choice in town. The locals in Nohyeong-dong keep the place busy throughout the day for their exceptional seolleongtang and rib soup. Recently, more tourists are visiting the restaurant from word of mouth and the locals’ recommendation. The location is convenient for guests coming from Jeju Airport, only ten to fifteen minutes away by car. They open at 7 am, great for breakfast as well. Their main hall is large enough for corporate dinners and group gatherings, popular for the year-end and beginning celebrations. The soup is perfect for relieving hangovers as well. The guests who stay at nearby resorts or pensions also love to take away the food to go. According to Cheongdamjip affiliates, many customers say that the rich soup rekindled their appetite. “Thanks to the close location from Jeju Airport, those who arrive or leave Jeju early drop by to grab breakfast.” Address: 83 Wolrang-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju

Hours: 07:00 ~ 23:00 (until 21:00 on Sundays)

Contact: 064-743-6969 Jongdal Sudaddeul: Homestead Restaurant “Jongdal Sudaddeul” is a well-known restaurant near Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak, selected as one of Homestead Restaurants by Rural Development Administration in 2014. They offer a range of Jeju’s signature local dishes, including braised cutlassfish, seafood pancakes, abalone stone pot rice, uni soup, and grilled mackerel, made with fresh ingredients native to Jeju. From cutlassfish to abalone, mackerel, and uni, they use the freshest ingredients from Jeju to cook delectable yet gentle flavors. For instance, braised cutlassfish, which can be too sweet or spicy, is prepared just right for even little children and the elderly to enjoy. Groups of family travelers treasure this spot. They are also certified by the Jeju Agricultural Technology Center as a Homestead produce business, using natural produce they raised in the farm for added food safety. A popular restaurant in Gujwa-eup, Jeju, Jongdal Sudaddeul prepared a “must-eat” special set for two, including abalone stone pot rice, braised cutlassfish, grilled mackerel, and seafood pancake. Among these, they recommended abalone stone pot rice, with a tint of green as it blends high-quality abalone innards. “It’s a perfect hearty meal that boosts your energy from the fatigue of travel. Also, pour hot water over rice crusts to warm yourself in cold weather.” Jongdal Sudaddeul is open every day of the year. Located 10 minutes by car from Seopjikoji, it is easy to access and convenient to head out to other tour destinations like Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak and Bijarim Forest. Address: 8 Yongnuni oreum-ro, Gujwa-eup, Jeju-si, Jeju

Hours: 10:00 ~ 20:00 daily

Contact: 064-782-1259