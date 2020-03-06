JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2020.3.6 16:16
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
TravelJeju Travel
Jeju Hotspot to Visit in JanuarySensibly Designed Souvenirs at Woljeong’s Candle
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2020.01.13  20:41:35
페이스북 트위터

With 2019 over the horizon, many tourists are already planning to visit Jeju in early 2020. In January, some of the most interesting and popular places to visit in Jeju are Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak, where you can watch the sunrise, Hamdeok Seowoobong Dulle Trail, and Woljeong-ri Beach.

Many tourists who visit Jeju purchase souvenirs to commemorate their trip to Jeju Island. Among these shops, Woljeong’s Candle is a beloved favorite.

Located on the coastal road of Woljeong-ri Beach, which boasts beautiful seascapes and is very accessible, the shop is also known for a great sightseeing hotspot in Woljeong-ri.

Woljeong’s Candle is famous for its various designs and fascinating decorative items. It operates a candle workshop where you can make your own gifts instead of just viewing and shopping.

They also sell sea candles, which are handcraft products designed and created by their own designers, and many consumers are highly satisfied with their domestic gel wax made of the highest-quality fragrance oil, free of all harmful substances.

In addition to candles, sea lamps that can be used as mood lights, natural handmade soaps, various accessories, and sea objects are wildly popular gift items from Jeju.

In particular, the handmade soap made here uses organic ingredients such as goat milk, olives, shea butter, camellia oil, and coconut, and undergoes aging for more than 720 hours. It’s particularly popular with those who suffer from acne and atopic dermatitis.

At the candle workshop, even beginners who have never made candles before can easily make them and enjoy crafting other items as well with the help of experts. The shop is widely recognized as a great gift shop.

“I wanted to buy something other than citrus or chocolate, the obvious gift choices from Jeju Island. The quality of their products was quite nice and it was fun to experience the hands-on process,” said Visitor A.

A representative from Woljeong’s Candle said, “We will continue to introduce various products that interpret the clean image of Jeju with our own sensibilities to maintain our reputation as a popular Jeju spot.”

Woljeong’s Candle shop is open from 11 am to 6 pm, and the workshop experience is available from 11 am to 5 pm.

■Contact: 010-9371-9235
■Address: 518 Haemajihaean-ro, Gujwa-eup, Jeju-si, Jeju
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트