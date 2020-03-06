With 2019 over the horizon, many tourists are already planning to visit Jeju in early 2020. In January, some of the most interesting and popular places to visit in Jeju are Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak, where you can watch the sunrise, Hamdeok Seowoobong Dulle Trail, and Woljeong-ri Beach. Many tourists who visit Jeju purchase souvenirs to commemorate their trip to Jeju Island. Among these shops, Woljeong’s Candle is a beloved favorite. Located on the coastal road of Woljeong-ri Beach, which boasts beautiful seascapes and is very accessible, the shop is also known for a great sightseeing hotspot in Woljeong-ri. Woljeong’s Candle is famous for its various designs and fascinating decorative items. It operates a candle workshop where you can make your own gifts instead of just viewing and shopping. They also sell sea candles, which are handcraft products designed and created by their own designers, and many consumers are highly satisfied with their domestic gel wax made of the highest-quality fragrance oil, free of all harmful substances. In addition to candles, sea lamps that can be used as mood lights, natural handmade soaps, various accessories, and sea objects are wildly popular gift items from Jeju. In particular, the handmade soap made here uses organic ingredients such as goat milk, olives, shea butter, camellia oil, and coconut, and undergoes aging for more than 720 hours. It’s particularly popular with those who suffer from acne and atopic dermatitis. At the candle workshop, even beginners who have never made candles before can easily make them and enjoy crafting other items as well with the help of experts. The shop is widely recognized as a great gift shop. “I wanted to buy something other than citrus or chocolate, the obvious gift choices from Jeju Island. The quality of their products was quite nice and it was fun to experience the hands-on process,” said Visitor A. A representative from Woljeong’s Candle said, “We will continue to introduce various products that interpret the clean image of Jeju with our own sensibilities to maintain our reputation as a popular Jeju spot.” Woljeong’s Candle shop is open from 11 am to 6 pm, and the workshop experience is available from 11 am to 5 pm. ■Contact: 010-9371-9235

■Address: 518 Haemajihaean-ro, Gujwa-eup, Jeju-si, Jeju