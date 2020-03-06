▲ Photo by JTO Pyoseon-myeon, the tourist destination introduced in Yoribogo Joribogo for winter 2019, consists of 10 villages in the administrative district. The middle mountainous area is full of appealing locations, such as the concentration of popular hills like Baegyagi Oreum and Ddarabi Oreum, as well as Red Uphill Natural Recreation Forest.



The beautiful sceneries of canola flowers, beach shores, and pampas grass seasonally attract visitors to this village, where the history and culture of Jeju are most faithfully preserved. JTO introduced seven destinations that encompass the past and the present of Jeju. Last summer, the Yoribogo Joribogo project recommended various eateries and sceneries of Jeju's Yongdam-dong, the alpha and omega of Jeju tourism. This winter’s Pyoseon-myeon edition presents a detailed guide for tourists and local accommodations where you can stay for more than a day, boosting both the lodging industry and the overall local economy.



“Pyoseon-myeon is an attractive tourist spot throughout spring, summer, and autumn, but in winter, it’s especially enticing and pleasant with Seogwipo's signature warm weather,” said a representative of Jeju Tourism Organization. JTO plans to continue to discover and publicize more tourist destinations that are suitable for visiting all-year-long like Pyoseon. A cozy place to visit in any season

Pyoseon-myeon, Seogwipo-si ▲ Photo by JTO Located in the eastern part of Seogwipo, Pyoseon-myeon includes various famous tourist destinations that represent each season of Jeju, such as Seongeup Folk Village, the former metropolitan area of Jeongeui-hyeon, and Noksan-ro, where canola and cherry blossoms bloom in spring, and silver grass fills the fields in autumn. Pyoseon Beach has the widest sandy beach in the entire Jeju island, and visitors can also taste its whole array of cuisines. Discover the history of Jeju

Seongeup Folk Village ▲ Photo by JTO Seong-eup Folk Village is the former location of Jeongui Magistrate Office since the 5th year of King Sejong’s reign. The zelkova and hackberry trees, which reach 30m behind the village, are excellent photo zones. Guardian spirit that has protected and cared for the village

Yeongjusan Mountain ▲ Photo by JTO Yeongjusan Mountain, relatively high at 324m, has been a patron deity of the village since the ancient times. On a clear day, you can see most of the oreum and wide-open view of eastern Seogwipo including Seongup Folk Village. You can enjoy a total of three courses: Course 1 to the summit, Course 2 around the mountain, and Course 3 to Seongeup Reservoir.

A quaint trail between roads

Myeongpum Passage, Beongyeong-ro Road ▲ Photo by JTO This 6.5km trail was formed from Jeongeui-hyeon Intersection to Pyoseon Beach between 2011 and 2013. It is distinctly positioned between two roads at the sides, lined with trees, grass, and flowers. Every year, new flowers and trees blossom and grow each season thanks to the residents’ effort.

The rich taste of Pyoseon-myeon

Gashi-ri Restaurant ▲ Photo by JTO At mealtimes, locals and tourists gather around the Gashi-ri Office, where you can enjoy duruchigi, as well as sundae soup and sundaemom soup filled with rich pisundae (blood sausages). Their sundae soup, known for the dark brown broth, is more than enough to nourish the hearts of hungry tourists. Become a TV drama character

Pyoseon Beach and Dangkepogu Port ▲ Photo by JTO Pyoseon Beach is packed with tourists and campers in summer. If you walk a little further, you can discover Dangkepogu Port, a hidden sunrise spot, and a white lighthouse near the Pyoseon haenyeo dressing room. TV show Iris was filmed here, and it’s now a beloved photo spot for the beautiful sight of the blue sea and the lighthouse. The sea is open to everyone

Pyoseon Coastal Road ▲ Photo by JTO Pyoseon-Sehwa Coastal Road extends 12km from Pyoseon-myeon to Sehwa-ri, Gujwa-eup. In particular, the 5km section from Haenyeo House in Sehwa 2-ri to Dangkepogu is a fantastic bike path also accessible for wheelchairs on Olle Course 4. Here, visitors who ride bikes, strollers, and wheelchairs can appreciate the beauty of Pyoseon shores without a hassle. If One Day Just Isn’t Enough

Pyoseon Log Pension ▲ Photo by JTO These log cabins, embodying the cozy and warm village of Pyoseon, are independent units that keep your privacy. For different types of guests and trips, they offer small rooms for two, family rooms for four to six, and barbecue and recreational facilities for groups.