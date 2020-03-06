Seongeup Folk Village is Busy with 'Jipjulloki’

Jeju Island, known for the windy climate, has a unique architectural form.

The thatched roofs of Jeju are covered with “jipjul,” tightly crisscrossed ropes that are fixed to bamboo trees on its ends so they can withstand the typhoons and the wind. In general, silver grass is used as the primary material. Horaengi is the name of the tool for making these ropes.

At Seongup Folk Village, jipjulloki (installation of jipjul) was performed last month. The original form of Jeju thatched house is preserved here.