International Electric Vehicle Expo Secures Foundation for Cooperation with China

The International Electric Vehicle Expo, through the 2020 China EV 100 Forum (Jan.10-12, Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Beijing), a future vehicle policy coordination conference for 2020, signed an MOU with China Automotive News, for the development of the electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle industry. The International Electric Vehicle Expo will also conclude an MOU with the China EV 100, and expand the exchange with China, the world's largest electric vehicle market, to secure a foundation for the joint development of the electric vehicle industry in Korea and China. The two sides signed an extension agreement after the MOU signed three years ago for the Korea-China electric vehicle exchange cooperation came to an end. “As the Chinese electric car market will lose government subsidies from next year, the exchange with Korea is more important than ever,” said Executive Secretary Xin Ning. He added, “We will actively promote practical exchange and cooperation with the International Electric Vehicle Expo, the only exclusive electric vehicle expo in the world.” At the meeting organized following the conclusion of the MOU, the China Automotive News Group, which hosts 80 electric vehicle and energy exhibitions in China, agreed to cooperate with the Chinese promotions of the 7th International Electric Vehicle Expo (April 29-May 2, Jeju International Convention Center), dispatch of incentive tour observers to China's Expo, participation in Chinese companies’ exhibitions and business transactions (B2B), and participation as special members in the Global EV Association Network (GEAN). The two sides also decided to hold regular EV policy forums (Jeju in May, and Guangzhou, China in 2H), and to share media articles and information, including EV magazines. They will be actively engaged in the promotion of trade between Korea and China, including the Korea-China Electric Vehicle Policy Forum held every year in January (Beijing, China) and May (Jeju). The first forum, inviting 4,000 representatives from relevant industrial and academic organizations on both sides, on the theme of electric vehicle batteries, will be held during the International Electric Vehicle Expo period. A special lecture by Secretary-General Zhang Yongwei of China EV100 is being planned as well. China EV100 a policy institution that coordinates policies on China’s future cars, such as electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles, participated by six ministries, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Ecology and Environment, Ministry of Finance, as well as relevant industrial and academic institutions, under the direction of President Xi Jinping. In January of every year, at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Beijing, China EV100 is held with over 1,000 participants, including the ministers of the six ministries, to arrange future automobile policies and joint measures for industry-university relations. Kim Dae-hwan, chairman of the International Electric Vehicle Expo, said, “By establishing a mutual cooperation system for essential issues, such as the 7th International Electric Vehicle Expo’s exhibition and conference, business transactions, and dispatch of incentive tour teams with China EV100 and China Automotive News Group, we have earned an opportunity to advance our expo’s international prestige to another level. '