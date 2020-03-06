The Maison Glad Hotel will be offering a “Byeolgram Youth Bus” package until March 31, 2020. It takes you on a bus tour to major tourist attractions in Jeju to take selfies of memorable moments. The “Byelgram Youth Bus” package at Maison Glad Jeju, a full-service hotel pursuing the value of experience, is a tour of selfie spots in Jeju that are popular on social media, designed to make memorable moments with your loved ones. It provides one night in a guest room with comfortable bedding and Byeolgram Youth Bus tickets for two. Byeolgram Youth Bus departs when four or more people are confirmed. The tour departs from Maison Glad Jeju, with the Eastern Tour Course (Tues/Thurs/Sat) covering Saryeoni Forest, Abu Oreum, LAF foot bath, Jocheon Swiss Village, and Hamdeok Beach, and the Western Tour Course (Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun) covering St. Isidore Farm, Saebyeul Oreum, Hyeopjae Beach, and Camellia Hill. Destinations may change due to construction or scheduling issues at each place. It includes free pick-up/sending service and entrance fees for tourist attractions, and you can also use props such as bouquets, flower crowns, beards, garlands, and bubble makers equipped in the car. Also, the package provides 10-20% discount coupons for Orda Cafe, Drama 2015, Saebil Cafe, and Four Seasons Cafe. If you purchase one drink per person at Myeongwol Cafe, you can receive either a postcard or a bubble maker. FYI: 5,000 per person is paid for the driver, and lunch and travel insurance are not included.