Jeju Energy Corporation Signs a Business Agreement for the Production of Renewable Green Hydrogen Energy

On the 13th, Jeju Energy Corporation, in cooperation with major domestic automobiles, power generators, and hydrogen specialization agencies such as Hyundai Motor Company, Korea Midland Power Co., and H2 Korea, signed a green hydrogen production agreement to realize 'Carbon Free Island 2030.'

Jeju Island has the highest share of renewable energy generation in the country, but due to the lack of capacity limit in the power system, instructions to limit output and suspend production are becoming frequent, without using the power generated from winds.

Accordingly, participating organizations, including Jeju Energy Corporation, agreed to support the realization of the government's 'hydrogen economy revitalization roadmap' by activating green hydrogen production and related projects utilizing non-renewable energy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and striving to create a clean and pleasant air environment.

Specifically, each organization will form and operate the 'Green Hydrogen Production Working Group', and supply the green hydrogen produced from unused renewable energy to fuel cell power generation, home use, commercial buildings, hydrogen-electric vehicles (passenger cars, buses, trucks), as well as in various hydrogen mobility industries.

Meanwhile, the production of green hydrogen using unused power from renewable energy was included in the Revised Carbon Free Island 2030 Plan, which was established in June last year to improve energy independence and power system flexibility.