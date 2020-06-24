JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2020.6.24 12:10
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
TravelJeju Travel
Jeju Shinhwa World Opens Indoor Pool at Shinhwa Water Park on May 29
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2020.06.24  11:59:59
페이스북 트위터

Jeju Shinhwa World, the largest complex resort in Korea, opened its indoor pool at Shinhwa Water Park on May 29 for the summer season.

Shinhwa Water Park, recently becoming one of the top resorts in Jeju, has the largest indoor swimming pool in the province with four pool facilities for children to enjoy and two types of indoor water slides. From mini-pools without height restrictions to kids' pools with water rides and sprays of multiple characters, Bubble Pop where you can jump on huge beach balls and slide down, and lazy river pools for relaxed tubing. You will never get tired of riding Big Cup, where you can swing down quickly through a large cup 10m above the ground, and the thrilling curvy ride on the 80m Extreme Pipe.

Don’t miss delicious foods at Just Café and Deelishous in the indoor part of the park to complete the perfect getaway.
Just Café offers light menus like udon, jajangmyeon, pork cutlet, and shrimp tempura, and Deelishous, the closest cafeteria near the indoor kids' pool, has children’s favorite snacks such as ddeokbokki and eomuk. They are filling enough for a simple lunch.

For more information about Jeju Shinhwa Water Park, please visit the Jeju Shinhwa World website (https://www.shinhwaworld.com).
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트