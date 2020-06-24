Jeju Shinhwa World Opens Indoor Pool at Shinhwa Water Park on May 29

Jeju Shinhwa World, the largest complex resort in Korea, opened its indoor pool at Shinhwa Water Park on May 29 for the summer season. Shinhwa Water Park, recently becoming one of the top resorts in Jeju, has the largest indoor swimming pool in the province with four pool facilities for children to enjoy and two types of indoor water slides. From mini-pools without height restrictions to kids' pools with water rides and sprays of multiple characters, Bubble Pop where you can jump on huge beach balls and slide down, and lazy river pools for relaxed tubing. You will never get tired of riding Big Cup, where you can swing down quickly through a large cup 10m above the ground, and the thrilling curvy ride on the 80m Extreme Pipe. Don’t miss delicious foods at Just Café and Deelishous in the indoor part of the park to complete the perfect getaway.

Just Café offers light menus like udon, jajangmyeon, pork cutlet, and shrimp tempura, and Deelishous, the closest cafeteria near the indoor kids' pool, has children’s favorite snacks such as ddeokbokki and eomuk. They are filling enough for a simple lunch.



For more information about Jeju Shinhwa Water Park, please visit the Jeju Shinhwa World website (https://www.shinhwaworld.com).