Public Facilities Including Jeju Stone Park Opens since June 18th

▲ Jeju Stone Park Thirty-five public facilities in the province, including Jeju Stone Park and Gyorae Natural Recreation Forest, started trial operations since June 18th.

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province began to limited operations within a minimal range, in consideration of characteristics of the province’s public facilities, under the condition to thoroughly implement the guidelines for social distancing and prevention measures.

Trial operations are implemented at thirty-five public facilities, including four libraries, two art museums, four performance halls, six exhibition halls, four museums, eight experience centers, and seven cultural centers.

Indoor sports facilities, due to concerns regarding close contacts, are excluded from the trial operations at this time.

Through systems such as advance reservations and capping the number of visitors, Jeju Province is limiting the entry to about half of each facility’s capacity. The names of visitors are also collected and managed.

To use the facilities, most require advance reservations through the website. Everyone must go through temperature screens and wear a mask.

The limited trial operation implemented this time involved the establishment of a detailed plan for each facility, as well as evaluations by a working-level review group of the Jeju-style Everyday Disease Prevention Committee on the risks, prevention measures, traffic routes, and types of facilities.

To determine whether the facilities are appropriate for re-opening, the indoors and outdoors operations, closure of the spaces, the timing of opening, operating hours, the capacity size, restrictions on visitors with COVID-19 symptoms, the number and method of disinfection, and the designation of disease prevention managers for each facility were assessed through three rounds of meetings.

In fact, the schedule for trial operations in Jeju had been delayed for two weeks from the original date on June 4th. The province had been cautious about opening the facilities even minimally due to its features as an island. Jeju Province will comprehensively consider and review the trial operations for about two weeks and the nationwide COVID-19 circumstances before deciding whether to expand the openings.