Governor Won Hee-ryong’s Request for Meeting with Ambassador Aiboshi Koichi on the Release of Contaminated Wastewater Falls Through
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2021.05.11  15:40:26
▲ Jeju Governor Won Hee-ryong

Despite Jeju Governor Won Hee-ryong’s effort to arrange a meeting with the Japanese ambassador Aiboshi Koichi, it was unsuccessful.

On April 23rd, Jeju Province disclosed that in regards to a discussion with the Japanese ambassador Aiboshi Koichi that Governor Won had suggested, a representative of the Embassy of Japan in Korea expressed via a phone call that the meeting cannot take place.

“It is difficult for Ambassador Aiboshi Koichi to meet as he only began official service after the appointment on April 14th,” remarked the Embassy of Japan in the Republic of Korea. The embassy added that it has “become fully aware of the position and opinions of Jeju Province through the meeting of Yoshiyasu Iseki, the Japanese consul general in Jeju, (with Governor Won) on April 19th.”

On April 20th, Governor Won sent an official statement to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Japan in the Republic of Korea on releasing contaminated wastewater from Fukushima nuclear reactors by the Japanese government. He also suggested a meeting with the Japanese ambassador Aiboshi Koichi.

Also, he met Consul General Yoshiyasu Iseki at his office on April 19th and expressed a deep concern for the potential threat of releasing the contaminated wastewater to the life, safety, and ecosystem of the Jeju Province.

Governor Won further emphasized the friendly and cooperative relations between Korea and Japan, demanding the consul general to relay Jeju’s demand for transparent disclosure of information, sharing of procedures, and genuine and caring attitude to the Japanese government.

폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
