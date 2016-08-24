JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2016.8.24 11:54
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • search icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
CommunityEvents
The 2016 Jeju Expats FestivalTapdong Seaside Ampitheater, Jeju City, July 2
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2016.06.28  12:19:14
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn
   
▲ The 2016 Jeju Expats Festival takes place Saturday, July 2
Music for one and all will fill the Tapdong Seaside Ampitheater in Jeju City for the 2016 Jeju Expats Festival.
Jeju people from all walks of life are invited to come together for the celebrations hosted by Headline Jeju on Saturday July 2 from 5pm to 9pm.
Stage performances from 6pm-9pm include those by Chris HM, Business Secrets of the Pharoahs, Jacob Gershkovich, Big Jay, Fat Louie and the Hotboxers, Jessi Gomez, Ruth Minnikin, Artie’s Shawshank Redemption, Vinnie motor, Myohan, DJ FREAKX and Bang Band.
As well as a packed line-up of bands, the event will include food & drink stalls, an expat's flea market and collection booth from 5pm. 
A Gotjawal Dochchebi Market will be held from 5pm-7pm. Profits from the market will be donated towards buying parts of Jeju's Gotjawal forests to help preserve them.
The social event aims to promote pride for expatriates residing in Jeju and provides a chance for people to meet with other communities living on the island.

2016 Jeju Expats Festival
Date: Saturday, July 2 6pm-9.30pm - opening ceremony 6.30pm
Venue: Tapdong Seaside Ampitheater (also known as Tapdong Haebyeon Concert Hall), Samdo 2-dong, Jeju City. 
 
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn 뒤로가기 위로가기
Best Partners
prev next
prev next
365 Event
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screening
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screen...
Maro’s US show delights audience
Maro’s US show delights audience
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Light and Music
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Lig...
Samda Park Night Flea Market
Samda Park Night Flea Market
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next
Image of Jeju

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Song Jung Hee
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트