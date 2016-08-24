▲ The 2016 Jeju Expats Festival takes place Saturday, July 2

Music for one and all will fill the Tapdong Seaside Ampitheater in Jeju City for the 2016 Jeju Expats Festival.

Jeju people from all walks of life are invited to come together for the celebrations hosted by Headline Jeju on Saturday July 2 from 5pm to 9pm.

Stage performances from 6pm-9pm include those by Chris HM, Business Secrets of the Pharoahs, Jacob Gershkovich, Big Jay, Fat Louie and the Hotboxers, Jessi Gomez, Ruth Minnikin, Artie’s Shawshank Redemption, Vinnie motor, Myohan, DJ FREAKX and Bang Band.

As well as a packed line-up of bands, the event will include food & drink stalls, an expat's flea market and collection booth from 5pm.

A Gotjawal Dochchebi Market will be held from 5pm-7pm. Profits from the market will be donated towards buying parts of Jeju's Gotjawal forests to help preserve them.

The social event aims to promote pride for expatriates residing in Jeju and provides a chance for people to meet with other communities living on the island.





2016 Jeju Expats Festival

Date: Saturday, July 2 6pm-9.30pm - opening ceremony 6.30pm