▲ The Path of Wind: Byun Shiji The Path of Wind: Byun Shiji, a collection of works by the late artist Byun Shiji (1926-2013), also known as “a painter of storms,” was published. It is the first artbook that treats the life and art of Byun, who passed away in 2013. At a glance, you can observe the changes and characteristics of his 70-year career, spanning the artist’s twenties in Japan, thirties and forties as a member of the “secret garden clique” in Seoul, and from his fifties to his death, almost 38 years of stay in Jeju. The thorough collection even includes his works since 2000 and the unfinished pieces he had been working on right up to his passing, which have not been released before. More than anything, the book revives the world of works he left with his vivid voice. It is as if the artist is guiding the works himself and explaining the abyss of his creation. The artbook is almost autobiographical in a way that his voice and the texture of the works are reserved as raw as possible. The artist’s notes and records, which have not been released before, are also included. More than half of the 180 items in this book are shown for the first time to the public. In addition to the main works of each period in the process of finding his signature ocher-colored painting style, there are also many ink-and-wash paintings. It masterfully displays Byun as an artist who was deeply interested in the unique fusion of East and West and the observation of Asian aesthetics. CEO Song Jeong-hui, who published this artbook after two years of work, said, “For me, it was a time of being fascinated by the world of Byun’s art, who is known as a painter of storms.” She continued, “I completed this book with the hope that proper limelight can be shone on the artist’s unique world of art that strived against the general grain of the art industry, and his life that always maintained the compositional stance to find his own style.”

The Path of Wind: Byun Shiji is published by Nouveau and can be purchased at the cultural space Nouveau in Jeju Stone Park, Gidang Art Museum in Seogwipo, and the Art Lounge at S Factory in Seoul. Starting in May, it is also available for sale online. The list price is 70,000 won. Meanwhile, an exhibition is held along with the publication of the book at Nouveau in Jeju Stone Park through July 25th (entrance at Course 2). The exhibits include Boisterous Dance and Going the Way As It Is, which have been on display at the Smithsonian Museum for ten years since 2007. Inquiries: 064- 727- 7790, Nouveau