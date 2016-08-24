▲ Jeju Olle Foundation raised 500 million won through sponsors to open the tourism center in SeogwipoPhoto by Jeju Olle An old hospital site in Seogwipo is being used for a new kind of health care thanks to the opening of Jeju Olle Visitor Center. Central to the Olle belief is that walkers get a ‘healing’ effect from hiking the varied Jeju landscapes its pathways wind through. Now the former hospital building in Jungjeong-ro will be helping that good cause with the opening of the trekkers and tourism hub. Jeju Olle Foundation president Suh Myung Sook said: "The building was used for the hospital until last March but we renovated it for the Jeju Olle Visitor Center that provides healing to people.” The Foundation had to raise 500 million won to adapt the empty hospital site into the three-storey Jeju Olle Visitor Center. The new facility, which opened its doors July 20, includes Olle Stay, accommodation for up to 50 travellers in 14 rooms on its top floor. Jeju Travel Guide Center, on the building’s first floor, provides information on the Olle trails, general tourist information and sells souvenirs and other products. Jeju Culture Academic Institute, an organisation that aims to promote Jeju customs, values and heritage, is also located on the first floor. The second floor includes showers and Jeju Olle Secretariat, which is involved with the management of the island's Olle trails. And Sonyeo Bangatgan, the the Korean restaurant that owns six other restaurants in the country will be ready to welcome tourists at the site. Construction funds for the new Center were raised through donors and sponsors. ‘Thankful walls’ on each of its three floors are inscribed with the names of individuals and companies who helped with its opening. The Foundation said profits raised through the Center will be used to manage and promote the Jeju Olle trails.

Suh Myung Sook said: “The Jeju Olle Visitor Center has everything for the travellers. The Visitor Center will be a center where people can experience the nature and culture of Jeju by playing, resting, sleeping and learning." Reservations for Olle Stay can be made through the website jejuolle.org. Prices range from 22,000 won to 60,000 won.