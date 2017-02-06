With the winter coming to a close, it is easy to spend February cooped up inside dreaming of the upcoming warmer months. However, don’t write the final month of winter off just yet!

February is the perfect time to check out some of the islands many indoor activities, a final chance to enjoy the winter scenery, and a great time to enjoy the island before it gets busy with tourists.

Climb Mount. Hallasan in the snow

▲ Photo courtesy Gwon Ki-kap, Oh Hee-sam, Association of college climbing Korea, Jean K. Min

February is your final chance to climb Korea’s highest peak while it is covered in a beautiful blanket of snow. The amount of snow on the peak will depend on the day that you climb but the cold will be a constant so make sure to wrap up warm before you set off!

Also, the path can be quite slippery so make sure you have some crampons available before setting off.

If you don’t fancy making the climb all the way to the top, many of Jeju’s oreums will still be covered in snow throughout February.

Take in some culture

▲ Photo courtesy Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Light and Music

A number of Jeju’s galleries have exhibitions running throughout February. These include:

The Jeju Jungle at Arario Museum Tapdong Bikeshop

Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Light and Music

Breathing Light

Wind: The Sound Of Eulalia

Walk a forest trail

▲ Photo courtesy Kim Jin-mi

Jeju’s forests are well renowned for their peace and quiet and this is even more so the case before the crowds start to arrive in spring. Highlights include Saryeoni forest in Jocheon and Halla Eco Forest.

Visit a traditional teahouse

▲ Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly

The Fragrance of Tea is a traditional teahouse, handily located near the Chilsung-ro underground shopping center. It serves up a variety of traditional teas and has been in business for 20 years. Highlights of the menu include its date and plum teas.

Explore one of Jeju’s villages

▲ Photo courtesy Justin Ferrell

While people often come to Jeju city or visit its big tourist sites, Jeju’s outer villages offer a different side to life on Jeju. These villages are mini hubs where traditional culture, the arts, and many cosy cafes and restaurants all combine to give you a very different sense to what you may feel at places like Sunrise Peak.

Some of our favorite villages are:

Samyang-dong

Sonheul-ri

Susan-ri

Support Jeju United in the AFC Champions League

▲ Photo courtesy Jeju United FC

After their most successful season in years, Jeju will be starting the season earlier than most with an AFC Champions League game at the end of February.

While the K-League season opener isn’t until March 1, Jeju United will welcome super rich Chinese team Jiangsu Suning, whose squad includes South American superstars like Ramires, Alex Teixeira, and Roger Martinez, to the Seogwipo World Cup stadium on Feb. 22.

Fulfill your flower fix with the Ume flower

▲ Photo courtesy Hueree

While we will have to wait a couple more months for the cherry blossom and canola flowers to start to bloom, that doesn't mean you can’t get your flower fix in during winter!

Ume flowers are a pink blossom found on weeping Ume trees. Hallim park is an excellent spot to see them and their Ume festival will run until Feb. 26.

Rock out with some of Korea’s finest Indie bands

The Amplify 1: B9 concert, being held on Feb. 18, will showcase some of the finest female indie acts from both Jeju and the mainland. The concert will be held at Jeju Indie, doors will open at 9 pm, and the entrance fee is 10,000 won.