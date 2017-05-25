Hyeopjae Beach Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly In recent years, Jeju has become famous for its bike paths. The coastal roads extend completely around the island and take in some of Jeju’s most beautiful beaches and coastal views. In fact, a popular trip for cyclists can be to spend their vacation travelling around the whole of Jeju by bike, taking in its various beaches and beautiful coastal views. At only 230km (ish) the island can be circumnavigated in anything from two days to up to a week depending on how fast you can cycle and how many breaks you want to take on the way around. However, there is a problem. Many people only come to Jeju for a couple of days and as such may not want to spend their whole trip cycling. As well as this, being an island means that bringing your bike to Jeju can be a huge pain. So, what to do? Rent a bike, of course! There are many places where you can rent a bike on Jeju. Prices generally run per day and the bikes can be rented for days at a time, often getting cheaper the longer you use them for. We spoke to four rental shops based on the island as well as one unique bike delivery service about how to rent bikes with them and about the best spots to go to once you have your bike. Jeju City Yongduam Hiking ▲ Yongduam Hiking Photo courtesy Yongduam Hiking Yongduam Hiking is one such bike rental shop. Renting a bike with them costs only 7000 won for the day. They open at 8 am and close at 6 pm meaning there is plenty of time to get your money's worth.Naturally, Jeju City has the highest concentration of bike rental shops on the island. This is perfect for most tourists as while the city is not the most pleasant place to ride in, most people who come to Jeju will enter through either the airport or on the ferry. Both of which are based in Jeju city. Of course, being in the city doesn’t mean there aren’t any nice places to cycle to nearby. The journey from Tapdong in the city to Iho Tewoo Beach (about 9km) starts very close to the rental shop and passes the famous Dragonhead rock, as well as some of Jeju’s finest black stone coast. Continuing out in this direction will take you to Gwakji beach (about 30km one way), Hyeopjae beach (40km one way). If you want to travel a bit further but don’t particularly want to deal with having to bring your bike back to the shop at the end of the day, then Yongduam Hiking have a partnership with Seongsan Hiking. Because of this, it is possible to rent a bike at the Yongduam Hiking and cycle to Seongsan Hiking (about 45km) to return the bike. Price: 7000 won per day Address: 14-4 Samdo 2(i)-dong, Jeju, Jeju-do Website: www.jeju8253.com Jeju’s East Coast Seongsan Hiking ▲ Seongsan Illchulbong Photo courtesy Flickr Out on the east coast, Seongsan Hiking is based near to Seongsan Ilchulbong (Sunrise peak), one of Jeju’s most famous tourist attractions. As well as the peak itself, being so far out of the city means there are plenty of quieter places to explore nearby. One of the best routes is towards Hado beach (About 10km one way). This trail will give you great views out to Udo island, sunrise peak and Jimibong before arriving at one of the less developed beaches on Jeju, Hado beach. As mentioned above, Seongsan hiking have a partnership with Yongduam hiking which means that should you want you can cycle all the way back into Jeju city, you can. If you do this, be sure to make time to stop off at the many beautiful beaches along the coast including Hado, Pyeongdae, Weoljeong, Gimnyeong, and Hamdeok. For a bit of a cooldown on a hot day, and if you don’t mind a slight detour, then a visit to Manjanggul lava tube can also be more than worth the journey. Cost: 3,000 won per hour or 10,000 won for a full day. Address: 237-1 Seongsan-ri, Seongsan-eup, Seogwipo, Jeju-do Udo Hiking Leisure Cycling around Udo Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly If you want to circumnavigate an island during your time on Jeju but don’t feel up to completing the 230km of Jeju, then head to Udo. Udo is a small island off the east coast of Jeju that actually has two of Jeju’s best beaches. Cycling around the island itself will only take an hour, although you will likely want to make some stops to enjoy the scenery so it is best to factor in a little more time than that for your trip. There are loads of places to stay on Udo if you want to stay the night, or alternatively you can combine a trip to Udo with a visit to Seongsan Ilchulbong as they are both really close to each other. Cost: 10,000 won for three hours or 20,000won for the whole day. Address: 352 Udohaean-gil, Udo-myeon (You’ll see it as soon as you get off the ferry) Seogwipo Eco Trip ▲ Cycling Jeju's west coast Photo courtesy Ecotrip Seogwipo City on Jeju’s southern coast is a popular spot amongst tourist and is also close to some of the island's more serene spots. Eco Trip is unique in that the bikes they rent out are all electric bikes. These bikes can make your trip slightly easier and will last for around 70/80km. If you plan to use the bike for two days be sure to factor in around 6 hours to get them fully charged for the next day. Eco Trip also offer a pickup service that costs an additional 30,000 won, although this could be worth it if you don’t want to return to Seogwipo after your bike ride. Alternatively, if you are feeling fit, or have a couple of days to enjoy the sights of Jeju, then it is also possible to rent a bike in Seogwipo and then drop it off at their sister shop in Jeju City. Going either east or west this journey will take in around half the island and both directions offer a lot to see. The route the shop recommends is cycling to Seongsan, staying the night there and then continuing on to Jeju city the following day. Cost: Around 30,000 won per day Eco Trip Seogwipo: 55 Seomunseo-ro, Seogwipo, Jeju-do Eco Trip Jeju City: 117 Tapdong-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do Website: www.ecotrip.co.kr (Only in Korean) Bike delivery BMS Hiking ▲ Jeju's coastal bike paths are well known for their beauty Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly Our final option for renting a bike is a unique bike delivery service called BMS hiking. They will deliver your bike to a number of locations throughout the island (or to your guest house) and then pick it up at the end of the day. When you are finished, you simply need to lock your bike at one of their locations, send them a picture of the bike locked in its correct location and you are done. This makes everything super easy and their service isn’t even that expensive. Hiring the bike will cost you around 35,000 KRW for one day, although discounts can be had if you choose to rent for longer or if there are more than one person in your group. The website is entirely in Korean, however, don’t be put off! You can simply send them a message on Kakao Talk (ID is below) and they have English speaking staff who will be happy to help you with your inquiry. Cost: 35,000 won for one day. The price gets cheaper the longer you use the bike for or the more bikes you order. Kakao Talk ID: bmshiking Line ID: bikesori Website: http://www.bms-hiking.co.kr/ (only in Korean)