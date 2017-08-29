Sightseeing around Seogwipo Gangjeong Port -1, Jeju

Phtoto courtesy Jeju Provincial Government

Immerse yourself in the beautiful nature and interesting museums around Jeju. Don’t miss out on the fun that is sure to put a smile on your face. Course 1 (5 hours 30 minutes) Gangjeong Port ---> O’sulloc Tea Museum ---> Innisfree Jeju House ---> Jeju Myths and History Theme Park ---> Gangjeong Port Design by The Jeju Weekly

O’sulloc Tea Museum Location: 15 Sinhwayeoksa-ro, Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do Contact: 064-794-5312 Website: www.osulloc.com Opening Hours: 09:00 ~ 18:00 Located opposite the Seogwang green tea fields, the O’sulloc Tea Museum introduces visitors to tea and traditional tea culture in Korea. It has a tea ceremony hall, a nature-friendly resting space, and a cafe where you can enjoy tea-infused menu items. photo courtesy Jeju Provincial Government

Innisfree Jeju House Location: 1235-3 Seogwang-ri, Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do Contact: 064-794-5351 Website: jeju.innisfree.co.kr Opening Hours: 09:00 ~ 18:00 At Cosmetic brand Innisfree’s flagship store Innisfee Jeju House you can experience beauty products that contain the benefits of Jeju’s nature. You can try your hand at making natural soaps and eco-cosmetics using natural raw materials. photo courtesy Jeju Provincial Government Jeju Myths and History Theme Park (Jeju Shinwha World) Location: 139 Sinhwayeoksa-ro 304 beon-gil, Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do Contact: 1670-8800/ 064-908-8800 Website: www.shinhwaworld.com Opening Hours: 09:00 ~ 18:00 Photo courtesy Jeju Free International Development Center

This family-oriented integrated resort provides premium recreation facilities such as theme parks, water parks, and shopping streets for both local and international visitors.