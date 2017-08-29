JEJU WEEKLY

Travel
Sightseeing around Seogwipo Gangjeong Port -1, Jeju
Jeju Weekly
2017.08.29
Phtoto courtesy Jeju Provincial Government

Immerse yourself in the beautiful nature and interesting museums around Jeju.

Don’t miss out on the fun that is sure to put a smile on your face.

Course 1 (5 hours 30 minutes)

Gangjeong Port ---> O’sulloc Tea Museum ---> Innisfree Jeju House ---> Jeju Myths and History Theme Park ---> Gangjeong Port

Design by The Jeju Weekly

O’sulloc Tea Museum

Location: 15 Sinhwayeoksa-ro, Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do

Contact: 064-794-5312

Website: www.osulloc.com

Opening Hours: 09:00 ~ 18:00

Located opposite the Seogwang green tea fields, the O’sulloc Tea Museum introduces visitors to tea and traditional tea culture in Korea. It has a tea ceremony hall, a nature-friendly resting space, and a cafe where you can enjoy tea-infused menu items.

photo courtesy Jeju Provincial Government

Innisfree Jeju House

Location: 1235-3 Seogwang-ri, Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do

Contact: 064-794-5351

Website: jeju.innisfree.co.kr

Opening Hours: 09:00 ~ 18:00

At Cosmetic brand Innisfree’s flagship store Innisfee Jeju House you can experience beauty products that contain the benefits of Jeju’s nature. You can try your hand at making natural soaps and eco-cosmetics using natural raw materials.

photo courtesy Jeju Provincial Government

Jeju Myths and History Theme Park (Jeju Shinwha World)

Location: 139 Sinhwayeoksa-ro 304 beon-gil, Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do

Contact: 1670-8800/ 064-908-8800

Website: www.shinhwaworld.com

Opening Hours: 09:00 ~ 18:00

Photo courtesy Jeju Free International Development Center

This family-oriented integrated resort provides premium recreation facilities such as theme parks, water parks, and shopping streets for both local and international visitors.

폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
