Sightseeing around Seogwipo Gangjeong Port -1, Jeju

Immerse yourself in the beautiful nature and interesting museums around Jeju.
Don’t miss out on the fun that is sure to put a smile on your face.
Course 1 (5 hours 30 minutes)
Gangjeong Port ---> O’sulloc Tea Museum ---> Innisfree Jeju House ---> Jeju Myths and History Theme Park ---> Gangjeong Port
O’sulloc Tea Museum
Location: 15 Sinhwayeoksa-ro, Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do
Contact: 064-794-5312
Website: www.osulloc.com
Opening Hours: 09:00 ~ 18:00
Located opposite the Seogwang green tea fields, the O’sulloc Tea Museum introduces visitors to tea and traditional tea culture in Korea. It has a tea ceremony hall, a nature-friendly resting space, and a cafe where you can enjoy tea-infused menu items.
Innisfree Jeju House
Location: 1235-3 Seogwang-ri, Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do
Contact: 064-794-5351
Website: jeju.innisfree.co.kr
Opening Hours: 09:00 ~ 18:00
At Cosmetic brand Innisfree’s flagship store Innisfee Jeju House you can experience beauty products that contain the benefits of Jeju’s nature. You can try your hand at making natural soaps and eco-cosmetics using natural raw materials.
Jeju Myths and History Theme Park (Jeju Shinwha World)
Location: 139 Sinhwayeoksa-ro 304 beon-gil, Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do
Contact: 1670-8800/ 064-908-8800
Website: www.shinhwaworld.com
Opening Hours: 09:00 ~ 18:00
This family-oriented integrated resort provides premium recreation facilities such as theme parks, water parks, and shopping streets for both local and international visitors.