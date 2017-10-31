JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2017.10.31
Will local residents in Gangjeong pay compensation for delaying construction?
D.H. Kim  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2017.10.31  13:26:52
▲ Photo by Darryl Coote

The Korean Navy is under negotiation about a lawsuit against local residents in Gangjeong and civic groups that are accused of delaying construction.

The Seoul Central District Court announced that there are some agreement between them but they still demand more negotiation each other on some issues.

So the Seoul Central District Court decided to have another meeting on Nov. 16.

The Korean Navy filed a lawsuit for compensation, which is 3.4 billion won or $300 million against more than 100 local residents, activists and civic groups.

Since Gangjeong was chosen as the location for a naval base in 2007, the conflicts between the Korean navy and Gangjeong village has continued until now.
